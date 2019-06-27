WATCH | Papa Penny clears the air on claims he's set to reunite with his ex-wife

Papa Penny Penny has moved to set the record straight on rumours that he is looking for love again in his ex-wife's arms, after an episode of his reality show left fans shocked and angry.

The muso caused a fuss on Wednesday when he spoke in glowing terms of his ex-wife, Zinha, and even visited her. Fans watched as Papa Penny met with Zinha and the conversation quickly became a catch-up session as they reminisced about their time together.

It took a turn when it was revealed that Papa Penny had slept with their helper.

Fans immediately felt Papa Penny was going to take his ex back and felt bad for Mama Nomi and the pain she would feel when seeing the episode.

While social media was filled with criticism for Papa Penny, the star took to Instagram to address the hate.