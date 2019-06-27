TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Papa Penny clears the air on claims he's set to reunite with his ex-wife

Papa Penny says Mama Nomi is his everything.

Papa Penny Penny has moved to set the record straight on rumours that he is looking for love again in his ex-wife's arms, after an episode of his reality show left fans shocked and angry.

The muso caused a fuss on Wednesday when he spoke in glowing terms of his ex-wife, Zinha, and even visited her. Fans watched as Papa Penny met with Zinha and the conversation quickly became a catch-up session as they reminisced about their time together.

It took a turn when it was revealed that Papa Penny had slept with their helper.

Fans immediately felt Papa Penny was going to take his ex back and felt bad for Mama Nomi and the pain she would feel when seeing the episode.

While social media was filled with criticism for Papa Penny, the star took to Instagram to address the hate.

He told fans to relax and assured them that he was just trying to hand over his divorce papers.

"People. What you watched last night was my way of handing over divorce papers. Mama Nomi is still my number one wife. You must watch the episode that is coming. I love Mama Nomi, she is my everything. That one (Zinha) is done. It was my way of giving over the papers."

Papa Penny said he loved and respected Mama Nomi, and wasn't trying to hurt her.

"I respect Mama Nomi so much. She is my wife. She gave me two children, she is ahee."

He added that people should stop hating their exes, especially if they share a child, but said that Zinha was no longer his wife.

I love my I respect mama nomi so much

