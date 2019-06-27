Yoh! Fans want to call Jub Jub to deal with Skeem Saam's Kwaito
As if Skeem Saam fans didn't have enough to worry about with Octavia possibly scamming Leshole and Big Boy, they now have to deal with Kwaito playing games with Glenda's heart.
Dude is two-timing Glenda and was really aggressive towards her when she surprised him by staying over at his place without informing him.
Kwaito's side Lizzy demand that he drop Glenda or she would leave him, and dude said he would do it.
The thing is Glenda has always been there for Kwaito, even when he went crazy and walked on campus naked last year.
Fans of the show felt it was unfair to Glenda, especially after she did so much for him.
Kwaito's sister Glenda claimed that she had told her folks that she was working a promotional gig so they wouldn't ask why she was staying with Kwaito and his family.
Kwaito was super dodgy and called Glenda's mom to thank her for letting Glenda stay there and played up how much she was helping his mom around the house.
Glenda got into serious trouble and had to leave the house.
Fans were gatvol of Kwaito's attitude towards Glenda and the way he was two-timing her. They came through with memes and messages threatening to call Uyajola host Jub Jub Maarohanye on him.
While others used their entrepreneurial brain to demand that Kwaito pay R200 for their silence.
Kwaito, I won't tell Glenda you want to dump her, so kopa R200 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/diJhPmB1Ln— Rosemary (@PuweMadibuseng) June 26, 2019
You know of a guy by the name of JubJub Glenda #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/CYEtoQvneR— CHDzn (@khethahdlamini) June 26, 2019
#SkeemSaam— Daniel G (@ChueneDaniel) June 26, 2019
Someone tell Jub Jub to intervene Zamokuhle's relationship wanna see something
#SkeemSaam I think is about time Glenda calls Jub-Jub...#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/KyaiF4sA7p— ludwick_m (@planetludwick) June 26, 2019
Kwaito Must stop this Nonsense and Jst Let Glenda Go🤔🤔🤔 Its Becoming Childish Now! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/IApxQUF4e8— Katlego Monama 🇿🇦 (@Jomo_SA) June 26, 2019
#SkeemSaam Kwaito🚮🚮, Glenda deserves better. pic.twitter.com/nWyxe5nnQ2— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) June 26, 2019
Kwaito lie like a dog😂😂😂 i remember when micheal Kyle telling Franklin to lie like a dog on My wife and kids 😂😂😂😂#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/p71o8YG09p— Lufuno 💛💛Becash Magodi (@Lufuno4u) June 26, 2019
#SkeemSaam— 🇧🇼Lekolwane le sele🇿🇦 (@sparks_mompati) June 26, 2019
Kwaito weh pic.twitter.com/XVFZFBOJnC
Glenda lying for not coming home, Kwaito lying to meet Lizzy. What a relationSHIP #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uSns06TXWc— Page The Knight✨ (@PAGIEST) June 25, 2019