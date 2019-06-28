DJ Sbu offers to help jobless man whose tear-jerking thread went viral

DJ Sbu has stepped in to offer to help an unemployed Twitter user get back on his feet and provide for his family, after a suicidal thread from the man went viral on social media this week.

The man, whose username is Jackie Mkeeze, broke hearts and had many in tears when he responded to the popular "O jewa ke eng?" tweet by pouring his heart out about being unemployed, depressed and suicidal.

In a lengthy thread, the man recounted how he was struggling to find work for over a year and constantly felt like he was failing in life.

He spoke of wanting to end his life so that he wouldn't keep feeling like he was disappointing his family.

" I hope my kids will forgive me. I hope their mother will understand. Because, really, I have nothing more to give. Being unemployed for some time renders you unemployable, especially at my age. I've got so much 'regrets' from companies it has come to a point where it hurts no more. What hurts is when my son asks me when I am taking him to my work."