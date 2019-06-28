TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau to critics: Your opinions mean nothing to me from when I dated ur fathers

Here's why Khanyi topped the trends list for most of Thursday...

28 June 2019 - 10:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Khanyi Mbau's complexion was once again the butt of jokes on social media.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi Mbau dished out major spice after she was again trolled for her "ever-changing" complexion. 

While Mzansi debated claims that lighter-skinned women got more privileges, Khanyi was dragged for her complexion after posting a picture of herself with her Porsche on Twitter.

Khanyi, who has opened up before about using skin-lightening products, was dragged hard, with some even photoshopping the image to make her appear darker.

The star responded to critics by telling them that they could not control her or tell her what to do.

She added that people's opinions of her didn't change anything.

The streets were filled with reaction to Khanyi's  clapbacks, dividing Twitter into several camps.

Here's what tweeps had to say:

 

LOVE

TEARS OF LAUGHTER

MORE COMPLEXION HATE

TELL EM!

'THERE'S NO HATE'

