Khanyi Mbau to critics: Your opinions mean nothing to me from when I dated ur fathers
Here's why Khanyi topped the trends list for most of Thursday...
Khanyi Mbau dished out major spice after she was again trolled for her "ever-changing" complexion.
While Mzansi debated claims that lighter-skinned women got more privileges, Khanyi was dragged for her complexion after posting a picture of herself with her Porsche on Twitter.
Just a casual urban safari look 🐆⚠️💛 pic.twitter.com/8X6BF9uCF4— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 26, 2019
Khanyi, who has opened up before about using skin-lightening products, was dragged hard, with some even photoshopping the image to make her appear darker.
The star responded to critics by telling them that they could not control her or tell her what to do.
She added that people's opinions of her didn't change anything.
It would not be Khanyi Mbau if you didn’t get upset.— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019
Crazy how y’all want to control who I date
What car I have 🏎
What color I am😂
What I call my gin 🥃
I should co,e up with anti depressants next , I see a gap in the market! #Mother
Remember that I am not a nanny , I am not here to raise your kids.. find a better role model for them.— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019
Secondly I am not a therapist to help you cope in being black or African
Lastly I am a celebrity you have a choice 2love me or hate me ( although I prefer us being cool)
Now, type in Khanyi Mbau on google search.. go far back as 2005 and see how ur opinions mean nothing to me from when I dated ur fathers, and taught you Botox and that men must buy woman cars etc YALL BEEN TALKING. Things ur idols are doing a decade later— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019
In closing I AM STILL THE KHANYI YOU LOVE TO HATE! I am still going 2 give u reasons 2 have constipation. I will rock this boat till the seas dry up. AND YOU WILL BE THERE TO SUPPORT AND WITNESS IT! Y’all forget that we r in this together! U gave me this fame! Write it down MBAU— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019
The streets were filled with reaction to Khanyi's clapbacks, dividing Twitter into several camps.
Here's what tweeps had to say:
LOVE
TEARS OF LAUGHTER
"I'm still going to give u reasons 2 have constipation."💀 pic.twitter.com/B6btnWuGKQ— RisingPhoenix👑🇿🇦 (@sandie_luthuli) June 27, 2019
MORE COMPLEXION HATE
I'm more worried about the the next 10-20 years though, will the skin still be holding up?! pic.twitter.com/eIESgZDHCe— Valencia (@valezvee) June 27, 2019
we unfortunately can't find you in 2005. pic.twitter.com/JNuOyocQJl— Buddy (@buddynelson) June 27, 2019
TELL EM!
'THERE'S NO HATE'
We love you Khanyi stop with this imaginary haters pic.twitter.com/MF0yp8Jz78— leyton mokgerepi (@imleyton) June 27, 2019