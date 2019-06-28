TshisaLIVE

Lexi Van has her pre-baby body back and she's looking fine

28 June 2019 - 06:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lexi has her pre-baby body back and we're here for her fine self.
Image: Instagram/Lexi Van

Less than four months into motherhood, reality TV star Lexi Van has her pre-baby body back. She is serving us the looks and we're here for it. In April, Lexi and her partner, Mandla Hlatshwayo, welcomed their baby boy.

Lexi constantly takes her fans and followers on her motherhood journey, including the challenges that come with the new role, such as physical and emotional changes. 

"New moms. I'm 3 weeks post-partum and the way my body has changed has truly affected me. Pregnancy is beautiful and I am so blessed to have experienced it. But one can't help but notice physical changes", she said in one of her posts, while encouraging new moms to be kind to themselves. 

Her recent pictures, however, show her stunning transformation, one even her fans have noticed. 

Her Instagram follower @blaqbeauty2 summed it up perfectly:

"Lexi you look amazing. We basically gave birth to our babies the same day but you have already lost all that belly. And I'm here still stuck with mine. How did you do it so quickly?"

Maybe it's good genes, maybe it's gym. Well, we don't know. Whatever she's doing, it sure works. 

