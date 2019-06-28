Palesa Morgan on her and Phat Joe's lil girl: 'You are a dream'

Phat Joe's fiancée and model, Palesa Morgan is loving every moment of motherhood.

The couple welcomed their little princess into the world a few weeks ago and Palesa has described her as a "dream".

Taking to Instagram, Palesa shared a snap of her bare baby bump which was taken the night before she gave birth.

She described how she anticipated their bundle's arrival.

"Night before you arrived. I was totally ready for you to come out my belly I felt huge and so tired, why don't they tell you how tired you feel."

Palesa added that becoming a mom has given her a sense of fulfillment.

"I now feel so full and grateful to have you in my arms each day. You are a dream I never knew would be. Still tired but more myself than I have ever been, being your mom is what i was always meant to be.Can't wait to grow with you."

Palesa announced their baby's arrival on Instagram two weeks ago. She told followers that she had been scarce on the social media streets because she was busy being a mommy.

"She is here... if you are wondering where I have been I'll be back soon... Just out here being her mommy," an excited Palesa said.