Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism

Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli found themselves on the Twitter trends list on Thursday after trading blows in a spicy twar over colourism.

Pearl was the talk of Mzansi earlier this week when she clapped back at a hater, who called her talentless and suggested that she only gets top gigs because she is light skinned.

Pearl's lengthy rant about being discriminated against because of her complexion sparked a massive debate online and at water coolers across SA.

While several celebs weighed in on the matter, Bonnie soon found herself in the spotlight for her remarks.

Along with a meme Bonnie posted a message, saying she "almost" sympathised with light-skinned girls going through the most. She then shared another meme with a more direct message about light-skinned actresses, which many saw as a reference to Pearl's claim that she had lost out on roles to darker-skinned women.

"So when a light-skinned actress complains about the one or two roles they didn’t get because they weren’t dark enough, I’m like but the part your crying about was being the slave who gets raped and beat up in the thing, people who look like you have never had to be in that position to begin with," Bonnie wrote.