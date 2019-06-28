SA rappers headlining Rocking the Daisies 2019

Cape Town's biggest outdoor gathering Rocking the Daisies has announced that SA rappers will be headlining this year's event, come October 4.

The acts include Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and songstress Shekhinah.

The Rocking the Daisies fest will also see the likes of The 1975 (UK), Russ (US) and Tash Sultana (Australia), who will now be joined by UK rappers Giggs and IAMDDB, US artists Earth Gang and Smino.