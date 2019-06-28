TshisaLIVE

SA rappers headlining Rocking the Daisies 2019

28 June 2019 - 10:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Sho Majozi to headline Rocking the Daises 2019 alongside Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and Shekhinah.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cape Town's biggest outdoor gathering Rocking the Daisies has announced that SA rappers will be headlining this year's event, come October 4.

The acts include Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and songstress Shekhinah.

The Rocking the Daisies fest will also see the likes of The 1975 (UK), Russ (US) and Tash Sultana (Australia), who will now be joined by UK rappers Giggs and IAMDDB, US artists Earth Gang and Smino.

According to event organisers, festival goers can expect an unforgettable and safe event as CAN DO!’s sponsorship will be bringing a cans-only drinking experience, reducing safety risks and protecting the environment by replacing single-use plastic bottles with aluminum cans.

The festival is now on its third and final phase of ticket sales, available for R995 including VAT and booking fees (camping not included), available via the festival's website.

Once Phase 3 tickets are sold out there will be no more CAN DO! Is Rocking the Daisies 2019 tickets available.

Festival goers and music lovers have been busting with joy fpr the line-up. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

