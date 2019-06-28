SA rappers headlining Rocking the Daisies 2019
Cape Town's biggest outdoor gathering Rocking the Daisies has announced that SA rappers will be headlining this year's event, come October 4.
The acts include Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and songstress Shekhinah.
The Rocking the Daisies fest will also see the likes of The 1975 (UK), Russ (US) and Tash Sultana (Australia), who will now be joined by UK rappers Giggs and IAMDDB, US artists Earth Gang and Smino.
@ShoMadjoziSA's star has shot to other galaxies since she last performed at #RTD2016. We're ready to join the @BETAwards winner's #LimpopoChampions League, from 4-6 October!
@Nasty_CSA IS HEADED TO DAISIES!
The coolest kid in Africa will be dropping bars at Rocking the Daisies 2019!
CASSPER NYOVEST IS BACK!
Bigger and badder, Mr Fill Up is headed to Rocking the Daisies 2019! @casspernyovest is undoubtedly SA's hottest rap artist
Platinum-selling artist @shekhinahd is headed back to Daisies and will be hitting the Main Stage at CAN DO! is Rocking the Daisies 2019!
According to event organisers, festival goers can expect an unforgettable and safe event as CAN DO!’s sponsorship will be bringing a cans-only drinking experience, reducing safety risks and protecting the environment by replacing single-use plastic bottles with aluminum cans.
The festival is now on its third and final phase of ticket sales, available for R995 including VAT and booking fees (camping not included), available via the festival's website.
Once Phase 3 tickets are sold out there will be no more CAN DO! Is Rocking the Daisies 2019 tickets available.
Festival goers and music lovers have been busting with joy fpr the line-up. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Aight aight... I'll admit Rocking The Daisies you turned it around #earthgang #giggs
i need a drinking partner at Rocking The Daisies.
whenever @smino mentions St. Louis we take a shot
Do you guys comprehend how much I grand IAMDDB? Do you guys understand that RockingTheDaisies just made my dream come true????