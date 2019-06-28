TshisaLIVE

Siya Radebe on being proudly Zulu & beating the 'despair' of the township

28 June 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Siyabonga Radebe has shared his thoughts on the power of being Zulu.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Actor Siya Radebe (Mthembu) is a proud Zulu and says it is better to believe in its greatness and power than get bogged down by the "despair" and challenges that sometimes come from living in the township.

The actor took to Instagram recently to share his love of history and his pride in being Zulu.

He said that he had been asked about this and explained that his confidence came from embracing the power and greatness that came from being Zulu.

"A friend of mine asked me why I like history and why I always call myself Zulu. I told him it’s better to think of yourself as someone from greatness, someone who comes from strong people. I even added that our surnames alone are made of praise poems that tell a history of one's clan."

He claimed that there were several possible negative effects of living in the township and it would be better to think of yourself as great and powerful than let the effects harm you.

"You might as well think of yourself as great and powerful than to fall into the despair and low self esteem, self hate, individualism, and misunderstanding that the township usually injects into the spirit of many."

Siya's post drew praise from a lot of his followers, with even actor Fezile Makhanya commenting on it.

Fezile simple commented "always", while user Misspbehle wrote: "I love this. No one has the responsibility to build you up but yourself!"

