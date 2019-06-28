Thembsie Matu heartbroken after husband found dead in pool

The Queen actress Thembsie Matu is shattered by her husband Peter Sebotsa's death.

The actress, who plays the hugely popular Petronella on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, confirmed the news on Instagram on Friday morning.

"Last Thursday, I tragically lost my dear husband, my rock, whom I've been with for 36 years. It's been a very difficult time for us, and we ask that you keep us in your prayers as we plan for the funeral, and the days after that. We're a family that trusts God, and we believe that he will carry us through."

While Thembsie did not divulge further details about her loss on social media, she confirmed to SowetanLIVE that she found Peter floating in the pool at their home in Alberton, Johannesburg.

Exceutive producer of The Queen and actress Connie Ferguson extended her condolences to Thembsie.

"We’re truly sorry for your loss Thembsie. We can only imagine what you must be going through. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. May your dear husband Rest In Peace. Praying for you and your family during this time."