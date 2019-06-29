TshisaLIVE

9 months without Jabba | Lerato Sengadi: My love for you will never change

29 June 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Jabba and Lerato Sengadi.
Jabba and Lerato Sengadi.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Sengadi

In addition to all the legal battles HHP's customary wife Lerato Sengadi has had to face since his death, she's also been dealing with the rollercoaster of emotions of mourning.

"A lot has happened in the past nine months. A lot has changed. But what will never change is my love for you & the promises I made. I miss you. I always will," Lerato said on Instagram.

The well-known publicist revealed her emotions on the day that marked nine months since Jabba took his own life after a lengthy battle with depression. 

"I see, feel and hear so much of you in me. I find myself saying things how only you would and even cussing like you (any1 that knows Motho well will tell you how sharp he was with the vernacular cuss words.... something I never did... but now Ha!)"

Lerato shared how she listened to Jabba's songs, which provided some solace.  She added that sometimes her automatic response to the songs left her shocked.

"And sometimes when I’m alone and I play your songs, in between the tears I can even slip in a random yet precise 'Get down ka lehetla'... It even shocks me."

Lerato attached a piece of beautiful writing from a song by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Read the lyrics below.

View this post on Instagram

“Like sweet morning dew I took one look at you And it was plain to see You were my destiny With my arms open wide I threw away my pride I'll sacrifice for you Dedicate my life to you” - Marvin Gaye x Tammi Terrell ❤️ • • • I see, feel & hear so much of you in me. I find myself saying things how only YOU would & even cussing like u (any1 that knows Motho well will tell u how sharp he was with the vernacular cuss words 😂🙊... something I never did.... but NOW! Ha! 😏🌪). And sometimes when I’m alone and I play ur songs, in between the tears I can even slip in a random yet precise “Get down ka le hetla” 💃🏾😂....It even shocks me. A lot has happened in the past 9 months. A lot has changed. But what will never change is my love for you & the promises I made. I miss u... I always will. ❤️🕊🕯#WhenYouSeeMeYouSeeHim #MothoWaMotho #JabbaForever #9Months #IWillNotCower

A post shared by Lerato Sengadi (@leratolicious1) on

