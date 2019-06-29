TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie hits back at 'too much makeup' troll: Mthakathi ndini

29 June 2019 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Pearl Modiadie will not let trolls ruin her mood.
Pearl Modiadie will not let trolls ruin her mood.
Image: Twitter/Pearl Modiadie

Pearl Modiadie is not usually known to clapback at critics on social media, so when she unleashed a whole lot of spice on a tweep, who implied she wears too much makeup, other followers were shooketh.  

The Metro FM presenter was just minding her own business when she wished  her followers a good, productive day when the tweep strolled onto her TL and decided to attack her for her face beat.

According to this particular chap, sis needs to "lay off the makeup".

But Pearl wasn't having any of it and she told him where to get off!

Screenshot of now deleted Pearl Modiadie clapback.
Screenshot of now deleted Pearl Modiadie clapback.
Image: Twitter/Pearl Modiadie

Pearl who deleted her clapback after the tweep deleted his tweet, agreed with other followers that he got what he was looking for. 

"Lol. No, he’s walking around with a lot of hurt that he projects on other people," Pearl said.

Whatever the reasons the troll may have had to justify his "shade" or "hate" towards Pearl, there's just one thing tweeps wanted him to know... as far as beauty goes Pearl is right up there with the very best Mzansi has to offer.

And her followers said as much on the TL... Because sis is really beautiful!

Here’s everything you need to know about Minnie Dlamini’s new skincare range

Minnie joins the world of cosmetics.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Boity gets a ride worth more than R2.5m

Sis has been putting in the work. Now she got the prize
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Rea Tsotella fans call for changes after Bishop Makamu struggles to help resolve dispute

They also wanted to cancel malume.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper Nyovest: My reality wasn't always exciting but I believed in myself

Cassper is living his dream life and the money bags keep coming
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Thembsie Matu heartbroken after husband found dead in pool TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Babes's steamy hot tub birthday wish for Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism TshisaLIVE
  4. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Forget Kim K, Mihlali nearly broke the internet with her booty TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X