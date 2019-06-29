TshisaLIVE

This Twitter game about being Beyoncé’s assistant will blow your mind!

29 June 2019 - 16:00 By Thando Mpembe
Would you be able to win over Beyoncé?
Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A Twitter game about being Beyoncé’s assistant is doing rounds on the internet and almost everyone is joining in on the fun.

The game is called "Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: Don't Get Fired" and can be played by clicking on the tweet below.

In the game, the player has to make choices from a series of scenarios with Queen B. They do so by following links to other tweets and opening threads.

If they pick the correct one, they're directed to a new question. If they pick the wrong one, they risk getting fired by Beyoncé.

We played a round and swiftly got dismissed by our queen for suggesting we sit around and gossip a bit. 

All we wanted was the tea! 

Social media users who have played the game have since flooded social media with some of the reasons they were fired for. 

Check it out: 

Others had more than one go to attempt winning the game:

How well did you do?

