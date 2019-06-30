Dineo and Solo's dress sense is total #CoupleGoals

Dineo Langa brought heatwave to Mzansi recently with a blazing-hot snap.

She posted a picture on Instagram of herself and her hubby, rapper Solo, dressed to kill and wrote: "I go Two By Two, I go, Two By Two, I go, I go ... "

In the snap they are wearing stylish, matching outfits that will make you change your designer.

Dineo always gushes over her husband and you can see by the way they look at each other that love wins. They're a match made in heaven.

The lovebirds' dress sense is on another level and their motto is, "It’s either you dress to kill or go home".

Warning! They don’t play games in that department.

#Couple goals.

Cava the pose.