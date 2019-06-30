'Don’t try me'- Phelo Bala hits back at relationship hate

Phelo Bala has hit back at critics who criticised his loved-up snap with partner Moshe Ndiki, telling them to keep it moving if they didn't like their relationship.

Phelo and Moshe are one of Mzansi’s favourite couples and have never been afraid to show off their love.

So it was no surprise when Phelo shared a snap of the couple looking cozy at former President Thabo Mbeki’s birthday celebration last week.

Although many loved the picture of the two in their matching black and white outfits, not everyone was impressed and the couple received some hate.

Phelo hit back at a Twitter user who commented on their photo saying that the party was ruined, by giving her a piece of his mind.

“Don’t follow me or comment on my stuff if you’re going to talk nonsense on my wall!” he said.