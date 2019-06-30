TshisaLIVE

'Don’t try me'- Phelo Bala hits back at relationship hate

30 June 2019 - 10:00 By Thando Mpembe
Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are one of Mzansi's favourite couples.
Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are one of Mzansi's favourite couples.
Image: Instagram/Moshe Ndiki

Phelo Bala has hit back at critics who criticised his loved-up snap with partner Moshe Ndiki, telling them to keep it moving if they didn't like their relationship.

Phelo and Moshe are one of Mzansi’s favourite couples and have never been afraid to show off their love.

So it was no surprise when Phelo shared a snap of the couple looking cozy at former President Thabo Mbeki’s birthday celebration last week.

Although many loved the picture of the two in their matching black and white outfits, not everyone was impressed and the couple received some hate.

Phelo hit back at a Twitter user who commented on their photo saying that the party was ruined, by giving her a piece of his mind.

“Don’t follow me or comment on my stuff if you’re going to talk nonsense on my wall!” he said.

Phelo was obviously still fuming when he tweeted, “Don’t try me”, a few minutes after the heated exchange.

Next time, don't try Phelo. You might regret it.

MORE

Moshe and Phelo get loved-up at Thabo Mbeki's birthday bash

The couple are not scared to show off their love.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Phelo to Moshe: Nothing more beautiful than loving someone who loves you for you in return

Phelo Bala super proud of his man.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala: A romance timeline in pics

Here's how their love story has evolved over the last three months, in pics.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Thembsie Matu heartbroken after husband found dead in pool TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism TshisaLIVE
  3. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Babes's steamy hot tub birthday wish for Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang's steamy pics get fans all hot and bothered: 'We see that nip slip' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X