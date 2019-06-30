TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Five Thobile Mseleku hairstyles that will blow your mind

30 June 2019 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Thobile Mseleku changes weaves like there's no tomorrow.
Thobile Mseleku changes weaves like there's no tomorrow.
Image: Instagram/Thobile Mseleku

It’s winter in Mzansi and we are wearing layers of clothing to keep warm. Meanwhile, Thobile Mseleku is changing hairstyles like there’s no tomorrow.

This week, she posted snaps of different dos that will make you want to hibernate.

While we are still deciding which hairstyle is cheaper to cover up our chiskop, moghel is doing the most with her hairdos.

Cava the hairstyles below.

Nice, neh! It's suitable when going to play with other kids.

View this post on Instagram

Hair by @budgetvirginhair ❤❤❤❤❤

A post shared by Thobile Khumalo (@thobilek) on

Beautiful!

We love you, sis, but maybe skip this one. You are too stylish for it.

Shuu! This one has serious 'goeie more my vrou' vibes.

View this post on Instagram

Have a good night @budgetvirginhair

A post shared by Thobile Khumalo (@thobilek) on

This stylish hairstyle will turn heads.

MORE

WATCH | MaKhumalo on polygamy: I would never wish for it

The Uthando Nes'thembu star says she didn't 'choose' polygamy
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

MaKhumalo Mseleku says it's 'normal' for good wives to compromise

MaKhumalo shares the secret to being a great and happy wife... even in a polygamy
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

The sex is great, says polygamist Musa's third wife MaKhumalo

Reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu has fast become the latest hit on Mzansi Magic that everybody is obsessed with. Musa Mseleku has been described by ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Thembsie Matu heartbroken after husband found dead in pool TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism TshisaLIVE
  3. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Babes's steamy hot tub birthday wish for Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang's steamy pics get fans all hot and bothered: 'We see that nip slip' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X