WATCH | Five Thobile Mseleku hairstyles that will blow your mind
30 June 2019 - 16:00
It’s winter in Mzansi and we are wearing layers of clothing to keep warm. Meanwhile, Thobile Mseleku is changing hairstyles like there’s no tomorrow.
This week, she posted snaps of different dos that will make you want to hibernate.
While we are still deciding which hairstyle is cheaper to cover up our chiskop, moghel is doing the most with her hairdos.
Cava the hairstyles below.
Nice, neh! It's suitable when going to play with other kids.
Beautiful!
We love you, sis, but maybe skip this one. You are too stylish for it.
Shuu! This one has serious 'goeie more my vrou' vibes.
This stylish hairstyle will turn heads.