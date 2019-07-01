AKA: Maybe Twitter isn’t the place to engage one another or have discussions

Just months after preaching about the evils of Instagram, AKA has weighed in on the perils of Twitter, admitting that it may not be the best platform for debate.

The rapper, who at one point was the king of Twitter for his rants and countless posts punting his album, joined a conversation online about the current state of Twitter, sparked by sports personality Mpho Letsholonyane.

"Twitter can be such a mess. Purely because we still haven’t learnt how to engage one another in order to further discussions ... ," she wrote.