Babes’ dad not impressed by her steamy jacuzzi video with Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo's father, Welcome Simelane is not happy about the video of his daughter in a jacuzzi with Mampintsha that went viral last week. He told TshisaLIVE that no father would be happy to see their daughter with her alleged abuser.

Babes made headlines and topped the Twitter trends list last week when she shared the saucy video along with a declaration of love to Mampintsha on his birthday.

Welcome said he had not seen the video and had only been told about it, but could not act like everything was alright.

"I cannot comment on their relationship because it is between them and I am not included in all that. They are not enemies and what they do together is not really my business but I am her father and I am allowed to not be happy (with them being together)."

Mampintsha was accused of assaulting Babes in March after a video of him slapping her went viral. Mampintsha handed himself over to police and was later released on R2,000 bail.

The matter has since been referred to Families South Africa and the pair are due back in court on July 9.

Welcome said as a man of God he would forgive Mampintsha but it would not be easy.

He refused to comment further, explaining that he did not want to jeopardise anything in Babes' assault case against Mampintsha.

"I love my daughter and I only want justice for her. I will let the law decide what happens now."