Cassper: I don’t care what the haters say, I’m proud of Nadia and her album

"I am very impressed by her and her team. I am blown away by what they have managed to put together. I trust the album, the album will do all the talking," he said, adding that every project had fans and haters, but he was focused on the positives.

"I don't care about the hate. I love the album. I can't wait for the people who genuinely wanted the album to drop, to hear it."

He said the haters were just looking for relevance.

"I think people who talk sh*t have been waiting for the album so they can be part of the conversation. If you have genuinely waited for the album for this long, I don't think you really have a negative opinion about it."

Nadia waited more than two years to drop her debut album, after pushing it back several times. She said it was only after she went through hell and back that she unlocked what she needed to make it a success.

"I kept asking Cass if he thought we were ready and he kept telling me to go back to the drawing board. It was frustrating, but I understand now what lessons I needed to learn, what I needed to grow."