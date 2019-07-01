Cassper Nyovest is not done flexing fam - 'I'm the hottest in the game right now'
Cassper Nyovest is not one to wait for fans to clap for him and celebrate his achievements, he does so all by himself, even in the face of criticism by those who feel that he is too arrogant.
A video of the rapper flexing, once again, went viral on Sunday. He captioned the video "flexing!!! As always!!!I'm the flyest in the game right now!!!
In the background, a man can be heard asking Cass where he's dashing off to and he responds by saying he's off to see rapper Nadia Nakai who recently dropped an album titled Naked under Cass's record label, Family Tree.
Her album was launched on Friday.
Flexing!!!! As always!!! I'm the flyest and the hottest in the game right now!!!! 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/OofOdhbs1U— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 30, 2019
Some of Cassper's fans have shown him nothing but love in the comments section, while some asked him to tone the flexing and self-praise down a notch.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions.
Indeed the hottest..
Whomst are you🗣️🗣️@casspernyovest :thee guy🔥🔥🔥— 27th_of_the_cold_front🔥🇦🇺 (@Karabo_moho) June 30, 2019
Dude yu got that Hov look, that CEO look, that Billionaire look MUFASA! 💥💣💥— F o x x (@98foxx) June 30, 2019
Yeah u ar da big deal no doubt papa enjoy yo time. ....u knw what am saying. ..🔥🔥— #master_of_ceremony (@fanton_sa) July 1, 2019
Err.. not so much:
Hottest Hee banna 😂😂😂 self proclaimed that's too much perfume for someone like you, for the record just give people chance to give you status it won't kill you pls Mabena pic.twitter.com/uGG0qtr5bk— Mr s himself (@himself_s) June 30, 2019
Lol bro chilll, fans determine who's the flyest and hottest and judging from recent materials, we are kinda disappointed though. You can always do better, we know that.— Ugo 🛸🛸🌏 (@officialugo_) June 30, 2019
This is no more self confidence is Boasting and it is ugly, stop it. Tell yourself these things in your heart, not out loud— Sassy ❤️ (@Kimberl09117895) July 1, 2019
You have guts sayin you the hottest right now after what @NastyCSA did with strings and bling ... But I gotta give to you though....you are definitely one of the hottest...— @Slow-P_SA (@SlowPSA1) June 30, 2019
I beg to differ about the "hottest on the game" but it's a discussion for another day playa— Lesige 🕸️ (@blvckles1) June 30, 2019