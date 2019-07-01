TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest is not done flexing fam - 'I'm the hottest in the game right now'

01 July 2019 - 13:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Cassper Nyovest says he is the hottest in the industry at the moment
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest is not one to wait for fans to clap for him and celebrate his achievements, he does so all by himself, even in the face of criticism by those who feel that he is too arrogant.

A video of the rapper flexing, once again, went viral on Sunday. He captioned the video "flexing!!! As always!!!I'm the flyest in the game right now!!!

In the background, a man can be heard asking Cass where he's dashing off to and he responds by saying he's off to see rapper Nadia Nakai who recently dropped an album titled Naked under Cass's record label, Family Tree.

Her album was launched on Friday. 

Some of Cassper's fans have shown him nothing but love in the comments section, while some asked him to tone the flexing and self-praise down a notch. 

Here's a glimpse of the reactions.

Indeed the hottest..

Err.. not so much:

