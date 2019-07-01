DJ Black Coffee responds to cheating rumours: Cathy Guetta is a business partner
DJ Black Coffee has cleared the air on speculation that his marriage to Enhle Mbali is on the rocks amid cheating allegations.
The rumours surfaced late last week when some social media CSI claimed there seemed to be trouble in paradise, because Enhle had apparently deleted several pictures of the pair from her Instagram.
These claims gained steam, with others sharing screenshots of Black Coffee and David Guetta's ex-wife, Cathy Guetta, "getting cosy".
They also posted screenshots of several comments in which Cathy praised Black Coffee and shared her excitement at seeing him at a recent gig in Cannes, France.
Black Coffee eventually responded to the claims on Twitter, slamming those who were "quick to confidently vilify and lynch people without a shred of evidence (into) wrongdoing".
He added that Cathy was "nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future".
1. It's quite sad that on social media people are so quick to confidently vilify & lynch people without a shred of evidence ITO wrongdoing.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 28, 2019
For the Record: Cathy Guetta is nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future.
He said the "lynch-mob mentality" was hurting people and their kids, and that it was not a game.
The star also served several clapbacks to critics who questioned the rumours and wanted to know if he and Cathy would ever be more than business partners.
The house music DJ also said he was not #RelationshipGoals for anyone and if people wanted a perfect life they should be their own goals.
Black Coffee made headlines in 2013 when Sunday World reported that the star had allegedly cheated on Enhle with a model and aspiring businesswoman. Enhle claimed at the time that the woman was allegedly trying to extort money from them.
Speaking about the incident to Metro FM's DJ Fresh late last year, Black Coffee said people needed to understand that he grew up as a kid who had nothing but a desire to be a star, and when he suddenly found fame and attention, it became overwhelming.