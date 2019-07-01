DJ Black Coffee responds to cheating rumours: Cathy Guetta is a business partner

DJ Black Coffee has cleared the air on speculation that his marriage to Enhle Mbali is on the rocks amid cheating allegations.

The rumours surfaced late last week when some social media CSI claimed there seemed to be trouble in paradise, because Enhle had apparently deleted several pictures of the pair from her Instagram.

These claims gained steam, with others sharing screenshots of Black Coffee and David Guetta's ex-wife, Cathy Guetta, "getting cosy".

They also posted screenshots of several comments in which Cathy praised Black Coffee and shared her excitement at seeing him at a recent gig in Cannes, France.

Black Coffee eventually responded to the claims on Twitter, slamming those who were "quick to confidently vilify and lynch people without a shred of evidence (into) wrongdoing".

He added that Cathy was "nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future".