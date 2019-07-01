TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee responds to cheating rumours: Cathy Guetta is a business partner

01 July 2019 - 08:32 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Black Coffee has responded to the social media rumours.
DJ Black Coffee has responded to the social media rumours.
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee has cleared the air on speculation that his marriage to Enhle Mbali is on the rocks amid cheating allegations. 

The rumours surfaced late last week when some social media CSI claimed there seemed to be trouble in paradise, because Enhle had apparently deleted several pictures of the pair from her Instagram. 

These claims gained steam, with others sharing screenshots of Black Coffee and David Guetta's ex-wife, Cathy Guetta, "getting cosy". 

They also posted screenshots of several comments in which Cathy praised Black Coffee and shared her excitement at seeing him at a recent gig in Cannes, France. 

Black Coffee eventually responded to the claims on Twitter, slamming those who were "quick to confidently vilify and lynch people without a shred of evidence (into) wrongdoing". 

He added that Cathy was "nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future".

He said the "lynch-mob mentality" was hurting people and their kids, and that it was not a game.

The star also served several clapbacks to critics who questioned the rumours and wanted to know if he and Cathy would ever be more than business partners.

The house music DJ also said he was not #RelationshipGoals for anyone and if people wanted a perfect life they should be their own goals.

Black Coffee made headlines in 2013 when Sunday World reported that the star had allegedly cheated on Enhle with a model and aspiring businesswoman. Enhle claimed at the time that the woman was allegedly trying to extort money from them.

Speaking about the incident to Metro FM's DJ Fresh late last year, Black Coffee said people needed to understand that he grew up as a kid who had nothing but a desire to be a star, and when he suddenly found fame and attention, it became overwhelming.

MORE

WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET

The 'Huku' superstar made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Case closed! DJ Black Coffee found the perfect match for THAT drawing

The star found the real muse used in a painting of him.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

The internet thinks it’s found Rasta’s son after drawing of Black Coffee goes viral

Even Black Coffee responded to the drawing.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Thembsie Matu heartbroken after husband found dead in pool TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Modiadie hits back at 'too much makeup' troll: Mthakathi ndini TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang's steamy pics get fans all hot and bothered: 'We see that nip slip' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X