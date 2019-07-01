IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ!

This week's bachelor, Benjamin Dube (not to be confused with the legendary gospel singer), described himself as a God-fearing man who was looking for a partner in life. But his comments suggested he couldn't be trusted.

Especially when he explained that he was a doctor, after having studied medicine at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). That would have been great, except everybody knows that UJ does not offer medicine ... Oops!

Benjamin kept digging himself into one hole after the other, which tweeps assumed was all in an effort to impress his potential dates' families.

Just as tweeps were watching Benji bury himself, the guy claimed he had also studied IT.

Some DMF viewers came up with reasons for his "lies", while others just thought the guy was "prophesying" about his life and that maybe, in the near future, UJ might offer medicine.

They had the memes for the episode.