IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ!
Twitter decided he couldn't be trusted
This week's bachelor, Benjamin Dube (not to be confused with the legendary gospel singer), described himself as a God-fearing man who was looking for a partner in life. But his comments suggested he couldn't be trusted.
Especially when he explained that he was a doctor, after having studied medicine at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). That would have been great, except everybody knows that UJ does not offer medicine ... Oops!
Benjamin kept digging himself into one hole after the other, which tweeps assumed was all in an effort to impress his potential dates' families.
Just as tweeps were watching Benji bury himself, the guy claimed he had also studied IT.
Some DMF viewers came up with reasons for his "lies", while others just thought the guy was "prophesying" about his life and that maybe, in the near future, UJ might offer medicine.
They had the memes for the episode.
#DMF the guy is a liar, la le li lo lu liar😏 pic.twitter.com/q0lm5EGIuw— Peaches 🌼🌧Scoliosis girl (@Belinda_siri) June 30, 2019
Who else studied medicine at UJ here? Please comment below, am sure Dr Benjamin had classmates.😂😂😂🙈#DateMyFamily #DMF pic.twitter.com/4cm3c8tMZg— Eazy-Ed🌐 (@TheEazyEd) June 30, 2019
#DMF— MaThebehali (@Miss_Thebehali_) June 30, 2019
Dr Benjamin's story doesn't add up. pic.twitter.com/mOq8vVBm38
Can someone please verify this Dr's title#DMF pic.twitter.com/zKHg1XyigW— MaThebehali (@Miss_Thebehali_) June 30, 2019
Formally we met— MaThebehali (@Miss_Thebehali_) June 30, 2019
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
A whole Dr#DMF pic.twitter.com/Jlrb85hGNi
This guy though “I am Dr Benjamin Dube”..🤣🤣😂 #DMF pic.twitter.com/z9Krav6jeA— Lebo🌷 (@kelebza02) June 30, 2019
Driver Bae and Dr Benjamin got delayed by Slay Queens#DMF— MaThebehali (@Miss_Thebehali_) June 30, 2019
😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/fNFS8cmzTe
Doctor Benjamin #dmf #DateMyFamily na'zoke😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FVD0AZGdKH— Porcher🍆 (@portiaselekeog) June 30, 2019
I KNEW IT MABENA, DISAPOINT ME AGAIN MABENA! AND PRESCRIBE A WRONG PRESCRIPTION MABENA 😂😂🤣🤣#DMF #Mabena pic.twitter.com/stT7ZJ8Fe8— Spik Mahlophe (@SpikMahlophe) June 30, 2019
101 Reasons Benjamin is single and will be single for the next 5 years...?#DMF pic.twitter.com/5sdDlzNjVz— Mutshidzi Ḽigege 🙏🏽 (@LigegeSpeaks) June 30, 2019
Let's allow Benjameen to be a dreamer guys... You know when you speak it, it'll happen... UJ could just open a Medical school and uBenji could go there and become the doctor#DMF#DateMyFamilly pic.twitter.com/9A6mGOk1vO— The Empress (@Miss_Ramolefe) June 30, 2019