TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ!

Twitter decided he couldn't be trusted

01 July 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
'Date My Family' bachelor Benjamin dug himself into one hole after the other.
'Date My Family' bachelor Benjamin dug himself into one hole after the other.
Image: Instagram/Mzansi Magic

This week's bachelor, Benjamin Dube (not to be confused with the legendary gospel singer), described himself as a God-fearing man who was looking for a partner in life. But his comments suggested he couldn't be trusted.  

Especially when he explained that he was a doctor, after having studied medicine at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). That would have been great, except everybody knows that UJ does not offer medicine ... Oops!

Benjamin kept digging himself into one hole after the other, which tweeps assumed was all in an effort to impress his potential dates' families.

Just as tweeps were watching Benji bury himself, the guy claimed he had also studied IT.

Some DMF viewers came up with reasons for his "lies", while others just thought the guy was "prophesying" about his life and that maybe, in the near future, UJ might offer medicine.

They had the memes for the episode.

MORE

DJ Black Coffee responds to cheating rumours: Cathy Guetta is a business partner

Black Coffee slammed those who were "quick to confidently vilify and lynch people without a shred of evidence"
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'Don’t try me'- Phelo Bala hits back at relationship hate

Phelo isn't here for the haters.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Babes’ dad not impressed by her steamy jacuzzi video with Mampintsha

Malume says he will forgive Mampintsha but will be heartbroken if they get back together.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Cassper: I don’t care what the haters say, I’m proud of Nadia and her album

Cassper believes Nadia's album is 'special'
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Thembsie Matu heartbroken after husband found dead in pool TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Modiadie hits back at 'too much makeup' troll: Mthakathi ndini TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang's steamy pics get fans all hot and bothered: 'We see that nip slip' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From recipes to loose shoe laces: Tito Mboweni and Vladimir Putin Twitter post ...
Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway
X