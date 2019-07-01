Khanyi Mbau defends Pearl Thusi in colourism debate

Actress and TV personality Khanyi Mbau has weighed in on Pearl Thusi's colourism tweets after getting into a heated war of words with Bonnie Mbuli.

Bonnie suggested that Pearl was complaining about not getting acting roles because she wasn't dark enough.

"So when a light-skinned actress complains about the one or two roles they didn’t get because they weren’t dark enough, I’m like but the part your crying about was being the slave who gets raped and beat up in the thing, people who look like you have never had to be in that position to begin with," Bonnie wrote.

In her defence, Khanyi said Pearl couldn't articulate what she was trying to say, adding that she was attempting to express that she was tired of being typecast based on skin colour.

"She wants serious roles where people can take her seriously and get into movies where she can get a meaty role," she said.

In an interview on eNCA, Khanyi admitted she was not oblivious to the fact that light-skinned people were more "privileged" than their darker-skinned counterparts.

"If you are dark skinned, you need to work harder to make yourself stand out and unfortunately that is the business," she said.