Kylie wins over Twitter after asking her sisters not to bully Jordyn

Kylie Jenner found herself in tweeps' good books after the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In it, she pleaded with her sisters to behave maturely towards Jordyn Woods and not bully her following the scandalous Tristan Thompson kiss.

This season of the popular reality show has been all about unpacking the feelings, reactions and thoughts of the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the cheating habit of Khloe's baby daddy, Tristan, and the involvement of Kylie's ex-bestie, Jordyn.

In a clip from the latest show that went viral, Kim, Khloe and Kylie are on the phone, obvs talking about the scandal and the way Kim and Khloe keep taking jabs at Jordyn. Kylie reminds them to act their ages.