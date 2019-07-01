Kylie wins over Twitter after asking her sisters not to bully Jordyn
Kylie Jenner found herself in tweeps' good books after the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
In it, she pleaded with her sisters to behave maturely towards Jordyn Woods and not bully her following the scandalous Tristan Thompson kiss.
This season of the popular reality show has been all about unpacking the feelings, reactions and thoughts of the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the cheating habit of Khloe's baby daddy, Tristan, and the involvement of Kylie's ex-bestie, Jordyn.
In a clip from the latest show that went viral, Kim, Khloe and Kylie are on the phone, obvs talking about the scandal and the way Kim and Khloe keep taking jabs at Jordyn. Kylie reminds them to act their ages.
kylie, the little sister, had to call these 2 grown women, both nearly pushing forty, to tell them to stop bullying jordyn. kylie obviously shows a bigger level of maturity. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/C4vrmViNGC— ivy (@100percentugly) July 1, 2019
That clip set Kylie apart as the mature sister and saw her gain more fans.
They appreciated the manner in which she tried to be civil during the whole situation and had just the right memes for her.
Kylie won points with me tonight for being a GROWN UP and not being a petty troll like her sisters. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/h58F2Hjtwj— raveen 🏁💙 (@xoraveen) July 1, 2019
It’s a shame that Kylie is barely 21 and had to tell Kim Kardashian’s old ass to stop bullying Jordyn online. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/TqS3ljseUr— Mrs. Smith (@MsKevin504) July 1, 2019
It's a damn shame that Kylie had to call her old ass, 40 year old big sisters & their friends to tell them to stop bullying Jordyn. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/cDNT8CWMDl— ❣️Mae❣️ (@MaeonyaRoelona) July 1, 2019
I really wanna know what was the difference between what blac Chyna did to Kylie and what Khole is doing to Jordyn somebody please EXPLAIN WE ALREADY KNEW THIS NIGGA TRISTAN WAS A CHEATER #KUTWK pic.twitter.com/gqvIPdz1dN— Damnnnnshe! (@shearra_okolie) July 1, 2019
Kendall, Kylie, Larsa, Malika, Khloe have all either taken a Man already in a relationship, slept with married men and cheated on their partners but here they are bullying and alienating Jordyn over ONE drunk kiss ?! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/6UO0wk3HpU— Amandla (@OfficialAmandla) July 1, 2019
#KUWTK— Just Aksss (@healer__healing) July 1, 2019
-Khole revealing her true colors. For someone who has been bullied & body shamed she sure has a lot to say 🙄
-This obsession her & Kim have with Jordyn is exhausting
-Kylie seems to be the only one with any sense
-They need to put some respek on Jada’s name dammit pic.twitter.com/yIiTqjzzw3