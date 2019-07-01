TshisaLIVE

Kylie wins over Twitter after asking her sisters not to bully Jordyn

01 July 2019 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Kylie Jenner and former best friend Jordyn Woods during happier times.
Kylie Jenner and former best friend Jordyn Woods during happier times.
Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner found herself in tweeps' good books after the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In it, she pleaded with her sisters to behave maturely towards Jordyn Woods and not bully her following the scandalous Tristan Thompson kiss.

This season of the popular reality show has been all about unpacking the feelings, reactions and thoughts of the Kardashian-Jenner clan over the cheating habit of Khloe's baby daddy, Tristan, and the involvement of Kylie's ex-bestie, Jordyn.

In a clip from the latest show that went viral, Kim, Khloe and Kylie are on the phone, obvs talking about the scandal and the way Kim and Khloe keep taking jabs at Jordyn. Kylie reminds them to act their ages.

That clip set Kylie apart as the mature sister and saw her gain more fans.

They appreciated the manner in which she tried to be civil during the whole situation and had just the right memes for her.

