TshisaLIVE

Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a success

01 July 2019 - 08:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Redi Tlhabi defends Lesego Tlhabi after assumptions that she is successful because they are related.
Redi Tlhabi defends Lesego Tlhabi after assumptions that she is successful because they are related.
Image: Madelene Cronjé

Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has shut down assumptions that her stepdaughter, Lesego Tlhabi, whose online alter-ego is Coconut Kelz, was successful because they are related.

This after social media users shared their assumptions that being related to Redi helped Lesego get to where she is today after SABC announced that she would be joining former Carte Blanche presenter Bongani Bingwa on his new show, Democracy Gauge.

Responding to the claims in a series of tweets, Redi said her relationship with Lesego had nothing to do with her success, adding that Lesego's videos only started trending when she left radio.

"Lesego battled to find her feet after matric. Quit UCT media studies. Finally got [a] dramatic arts degree in London. Battled to find work, worked as [a] producer for VUZU. Battled again. Then last year, used her phone to make people laugh," she said.

Redi also joked that Lesego was a special girl and that Coconut Kelz was special in "a crappy sort of way".

Lesego also chimed in, stating she'd "been doing this for years before any real attention".

MORE

WATCH | Coconut Kelz on 'black privilege' trends as DA feud storms ahead

'Black privilege', Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme: Coconut Kelz covers it all
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'Siri, get me Denmark': 'Coconut Kelz' on Zindzi Mandela

LOL! Lesego Tlhabi aka 'Coconut Kelz' addresses Zindzi Mandela following her 'divisive' tweets
Lifestyle
1 week ago

One week later, Coconut Kelz's Eskom jokes are STILL causing a fuss

Lesego Tlhabi is in trouble with tweeps who don't understand her comedy.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Thembsie Matu heartbroken after husband found dead in pool TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Modiadie hits back at 'too much makeup' troll: Mthakathi ndini TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang's steamy pics get fans all hot and bothered: 'We see that nip slip' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From recipes to loose shoe laces: Tito Mboweni and Vladimir Putin Twitter post ...
Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway
X