Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a success
Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has shut down assumptions that her stepdaughter, Lesego Tlhabi, whose online alter-ego is Coconut Kelz, was successful because they are related.
This after social media users shared their assumptions that being related to Redi helped Lesego get to where she is today after SABC announced that she would be joining former Carte Blanche presenter Bongani Bingwa on his new show, Democracy Gauge.
Since we at it .Does being connected to a leading radio personality give you a easier time than say Lindy Johnson another young black comic ? https://t.co/yWSMn7voJ3— equitableaccess (@russ421) June 29, 2019
Responding to the claims in a series of tweets, Redi said her relationship with Lesego had nothing to do with her success, adding that Lesego's videos only started trending when she left radio.
"Lesego battled to find her feet after matric. Quit UCT media studies. Finally got [a] dramatic arts degree in London. Battled to find work, worked as [a] producer for VUZU. Battled again. Then last year, used her phone to make people laugh," she said.
You could have asked me? I'd have answered. Lesego battled to find her feet after matric. Quit UCT media studies. Finally got dramatic arts degree in London. Battled to find work, worked as producer for VUZU. Battled again.— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) June 29, 2019
Then last year, used her phone to make people laugh. https://t.co/b5ZgZoI1LU
Redi also joked that Lesego was a special girl and that Coconut Kelz was special in "a crappy sort of way".
Lesego also chimed in, stating she'd "been doing this for years before any real attention".
I’m not a comic so🤷🏼♀️ I don’t do stand up and our careers are completely different so the comparison is weird. I’ve been doing this for years before any real attention & bcoz of my subject matter & this being elections year, I blew up. I’m a fan of hers & can’t wait for her moment— Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) June 29, 2019