Simz Ngema: I’ve learnt to be the man I wanted to marry

01 July 2019 - 06:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Simz Ngema has come a long way in her journey to healing.
Simz Ngema has come a long way in her journey to healing.
Image: Instagram/Simz Ngema

Even though it's been an incredibly difficult journey, Simz Ngema has managed to pick up the pieces of her life after the death of her husband, Dumi Masilela in 2017. 

Dumi was shot and killed in a botched hijacking in Tembisa. 

Dumi and Simz were married for just a few months, when the incident robbed her of the love of her life. 

Through the pain and heartbreak, Simz has managed to release her late husband's album, has launched her own music career and has started a platform for other widows and divorcees to share their pain through regular seminars. 

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Simz explained how she's had to learn to become independent and take care of herself the way Dumi used to. 

"I've learnt to be the man I wanted to marry. Sad but true. I had to learn to see myself through his eyes, love myself as much as he loved me, be independent and take care of myself the way he would take care of me. It’s been a tough journey but I’m finally here. What now???" 

Simz also recently compared a picture that was taken at Dumi's memorial to a more recent one, to the show difference in the woman she's become. 

