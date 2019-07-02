Chris Brown dragged for 'black b**ches with nice hair' lyrics

Chris Brown found himself in the midst of a Twitter storm after claiming on a song to only want to sleep with girls who have "nice hair".

Chris Brown's latest album Indigo has been a hit with many, but his song Need a Stack has been criticised for including the line "(I) only wanna f**k the black b**ches with the nice hair".

Angry social media users flooded Twitter with messages slamming Chris and calling on him to apologise.