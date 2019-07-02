Chris Brown dragged for 'black b**ches with nice hair' lyrics
He’s hit back hard at it too
Chris Brown found himself in the midst of a Twitter storm after claiming on a song to only want to sleep with girls who have "nice hair".
Chris Brown's latest album Indigo has been a hit with many, but his song Need a Stack has been criticised for including the line "(I) only wanna f**k the black b**ches with the nice hair".
Angry social media users flooded Twitter with messages slamming Chris and calling on him to apologise.
Pkay I love Chris Brown & Imma still love him after this BUT... the issue with him saying that he only hits black girls with nice hair is the fact that we go through life everyday & everywhere being criticized for who we are & sometimes they attack out hair..— 🌸 (@_beautynavy) July 1, 2019
“Black girl with good hair” in all honesty, what the heck does that mean??? I love me some Chris Brown but this right here is straight outta pocket— Créme de la Créme💛 (@I_Am_Jewels) July 1, 2019
i have mixed feelings about this good/nice hair lyric in chris browns song. i am not insecure to my dad thick 4C hair.— keeks. (@sheskeeks) July 1, 2019
but i’m not gonna sit here and act like he had my 4C having ass or women like me in mind when he sang or wrote that “bar” or whatever.
PERIODT SIS. I'M HIS FAN AND THE LINE WAS SOOOOOOOOOOO UNNECESSARY https://t.co/XxlH9kkTKV— Breezyasscheeks (@breezyasscheeks) July 1, 2019
But taking to Instagram, Chris laughed off the criticism and said that women were also fussy about who they liked.
"HAAAAAAA. Y'all trippin trippin. Y'all b*tches don't wanna f**k da n*gga with f*cked up teeth, do you? Only b*tches upset is the uglies (not the black queens)," he said in response to a post about the outcry.
But Chris wasn't done yet. He returned to the platform shortly after to tell his critics that he did not care about their hate.
He also joked that he would buy "lace fronts" for all his haters with "skid row edges and low self esteem".