DJ Fresh’s cryptic posts spark fresh fears he won’t return to radio

"When my gut said 'listen to Euphonik', all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'seems as if you were right'''

02 July 2019 - 09:49 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans continue their calls for DJ Fresh to return to Metro FM.
Image: DJ Fresh via Instagram

Fans have gone through stages of denial and anger in the grief cycle and are now coming to terms with the fact that DJ Fresh may not be returning to Metro FM.

The DJ was taken off air last month, with SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu telling TshisaLIVE that it was a matter between the broadcaster and Fresh.

According to Sunday World the DJ had been suspended after a complaint was lodged with  BCCSA alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident he allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".

Fears that DJ Fresh might never return to radio were sparked last week when he posted a cryptic message about moving on, and again on Monday when Fresh posted several other strange messages possibly hinting at an exit.

Taking part in the hilarious #WhenMyGutSaid Twitter trend, Fresh hinted at being given some advice from Euphonik and now regretted not taking it.

"When my gut said 'listen to Euphonik, all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'seems as if you were right,''' he wrote.

Fans speculated that the advice he was talking about was given when Fresh left 5FM for Metro FM in 2017 .

Fresh repeated the trick a short while later, posting a comment about relaxing before a "f(l)ight" and after "walking on eggshells".

The posts led to a massive discussion on whether Fresh had confirmed his exit from the station with the posts, and soon #BringBackDJFresh was trending on social media.

Even musician and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on the conversation, suggesting that maybe Fresh and other radio heavyweights should start their own station or just join DJ Sbu's Massiv Metro.

MORE

OPINION | Dear Metro FM, #BringBackDJFresh or risk becoming the joke of SA radio

Neither Metro FM nor Fresh are talking about it, but the signs aren't good.
