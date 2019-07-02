DJ Fresh’s cryptic posts spark fresh fears he won’t return to radio

Fans have gone through stages of denial and anger in the grief cycle and are now coming to terms with the fact that DJ Fresh may not be returning to Metro FM.

The DJ was taken off air last month, with SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu telling TshisaLIVE that it was a matter between the broadcaster and Fresh.

According to Sunday World the DJ had been suspended after a complaint was lodged with BCCSA alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident he allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".

Fears that DJ Fresh might never return to radio were sparked last week when he posted a cryptic message about moving on, and again on Monday when Fresh posted several other strange messages possibly hinting at an exit.

Taking part in the hilarious #WhenMyGutSaid Twitter trend, Fresh hinted at being given some advice from Euphonik and now regretted not taking it.

"When my gut said 'listen to Euphonik, all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'seems as if you were right,''' he wrote.

Fans speculated that the advice he was talking about was given when Fresh left 5FM for Metro FM in 2017 .

Fresh repeated the trick a short while later, posting a comment about relaxing before a "f(l)ight" and after "walking on eggshells".