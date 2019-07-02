DJ Fresh’s cryptic posts spark fresh fears he won’t return to radio
"When my gut said 'listen to Euphonik', all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'seems as if you were right'''
Fans have gone through stages of denial and anger in the grief cycle and are now coming to terms with the fact that DJ Fresh may not be returning to Metro FM.
The DJ was taken off air last month, with SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu telling TshisaLIVE that it was a matter between the broadcaster and Fresh.
According to Sunday World the DJ had been suspended after a complaint was lodged with BCCSA alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident he allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".
Fears that DJ Fresh might never return to radio were sparked last week when he posted a cryptic message about moving on, and again on Monday when Fresh posted several other strange messages possibly hinting at an exit.
Taking part in the hilarious #WhenMyGutSaid Twitter trend, Fresh hinted at being given some advice from Euphonik and now regretted not taking it.
"When my gut said 'listen to Euphonik, all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'seems as if you were right,''' he wrote.
Fans speculated that the advice he was talking about was given when Fresh left 5FM for Metro FM in 2017 .
Fresh repeated the trick a short while later, posting a comment about relaxing before a "f(l)ight" and after "walking on eggshells".
Best way to relax before a f(l)ight!!! .... AND post #WalkingOnEggshells!!! 🙄 (@ Letsema Xpress Spa in Kempton Park, Gauteng) https://t.co/OjjPvdQEqj pic.twitter.com/g8nS2kmqdk— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 1, 2019
The posts led to a massive discussion on whether Fresh had confirmed his exit from the station with the posts, and soon #BringBackDJFresh was trending on social media.
Even musician and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on the conversation, suggesting that maybe Fresh and other radio heavyweights should start their own station or just join DJ Sbu's Massiv Metro.
Actually Dj fresh and Thomas should move to Massiv Metro and make a power circle. #BlackExcellence— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 1, 2019
This morning instead of listening to metro to see if Fresh is back, I came to the TL to confirm... I refuse to contribute to their ratings 🙅🏾♀️ #FreshBreakfast #bringbackdjfresh pic.twitter.com/7IRRkVboMM— Cynical Optimist (Love me 3000) (@ShedzR) July 2, 2019
Please bring back our Thato before the schools re open, our bundle of kids can't be caught up in this mayhem #bringbackdjfresh pic.twitter.com/QGUoGhrmeG— Lebo Lindi Nhlapo (@LeboLindi) July 1, 2019
My mornings are no longer the same without my daily dose of motivation from @DJFreshSA #bringbackdjfresh pic.twitter.com/NzE44xCq6p— MissNdazo Petra 🇿🇦 (@missndazo) July 1, 2019
#FreshBreakFast if you have never been part of this journey you will never understand. #bringbackdjfresh pic.twitter.com/sxosh9n8c5— Sparletta PineNut (@SparlettaP) July 2, 2019
#bringbackdjfresh isn't about bringing down Mo or Thomas or Relebogile, it's about wanting Fresh back. They are all good in what they do however there can only be one captain for "FRESH"breakfast. pic.twitter.com/uRmyxGMS9Z— Mmantepa Annah (@MmantepaAnnah) July 1, 2019
Dear @DJFreshSA , can you send a voice note of you laughing nje. I need it my energy levels are down hierso. Entlek when are you coming back? #bringbackdjfresh pic.twitter.com/HMpl6UW7OR— Timbuktu (@Sediks_Leroux) July 1, 2019
We miss you @DJFreshSA😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. We are not ok OKAY!!!!!#bringbackdjfresh pic.twitter.com/vsmhJtvTaK— Lucretia (@KabeloLucrenchy) July 1, 2019
Guys can some one please help me understand this. So someone got soooooo touched that DJ Fresh said msunery?!? Which is not even a word, to a point where the suspension is on going? like really? Please don't bore us and #bringbackdjfresh pic.twitter.com/QoiUkeRVRk— im_empress_Omega (@AngelaMaja) July 1, 2019
Other raido stations are reading hashtag with jubilation n saying "SADLA"🙄🤗🤔🤣#bringbackdjfresh pic.twitter.com/WRYmJERpsM— Unathi Ntlatywa (@UNtlatywa) July 1, 2019