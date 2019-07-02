TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe shares horror of being shot, tells others to name their victories

'One day I'll talk about what it really took to get up and live after people, who to this day were never caught, shot at me more than 40 times and left me to die'

02 July 2019 - 12:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Veteran actor Florence Masebe's tweet is receiving massive response as people share their victory stories.
Veteran actor Florence Masebe's tweet is receiving massive response as people share their victory stories.
Image: Instagram/Florence Masebe

When veteran actress Florence Masebe recounted how she had been shot at more than 40 times and left for dead, it sparked a flurry of fans sharing their stories of survival and victory. 

Mme Flo has been encouraging others to speak about overcoming hardships in life through the "#DearChild... Name your victories" trend and took to social media recently where she once again opened up about her own story of victory and survival.

"One day I'll talk about what it really took to get up and live after people who to this day were never caught shot at me more than 40 times and left me to die. That was 1999. The fear-gripped 27-year-old back then did well to fight. My victory. There. I named it," she wrote.

According to reports at the time, Mme Flo, who was an actress on Generations at the time, was allegedly on a hit list which included Sello Maake ka Ncube. The actress underwent a series of operations to have the bullets removed from different parts of her body.

Her story drew a flood of messages from fans and friends, including actress Bonnie Mbuli, who praised her strength.

"I love you, I think of that often and have longed to know how deep you had to dig, such a courageous feat."

Her post also inspired others to share their wins.

MORE

Florence Masebe slams trolls dissing Limpopo delicacies: Don't insult us

People have no respect for others on social media
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Florence Masebe calls for a national hair policy following #HydeParkHighAfro outrage

'We clearly need a national hair policy that doesn't treat black people's hair as unacceptable'
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Florence Masebe's mobilising actors to charge against Parliament for #PPAB

'Why is it so hard to give economic rights to South African actors? We won't back down,' Florence asked on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Florence Masebe’s speech in parliament ignites a fire in actors

Florence Masebe was on fire in parliament.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ! TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Modiadie hits back at 'too much makeup' troll: Mthakathi ndini TshisaLIVE
  4. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli get into a heated war of words over colourism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X