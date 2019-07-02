IN MEMES | So... Lockdown went & made Masabatha immortal? Wow!
Lockdown viewers' celebrations over the "death" of Masabatha were cut short when it turned out the cult leader was very much alive, just with a tendency of sleeping with her eyes wide open!
Masabatha has dominated Lockdown for most of this season and her often complex storyline has seen fans call for her death, or at least that the writers let other storylines flourish.
The character fans love to hate is played by talented, veteran actress Nthati Moshesh.
While she sure is slaying the role as Masabatha, her character has been so convincing that fans can no longer stomach her evil ways.
However, despite all their tweets aimed at the scriptwriters, it seems Masabatha is here to stay. Masabatha turning out to be "just asleep" with her eyes open, after fans thought she had died, was enough proof that the cult queen is now immortal!
Fans still hope she'll die soon and had the memes.
Masabatha is alive...? The hell just happened? #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/1DgJAlAHw4— Asanda Magaqa 🇿🇦 (@asandamagaqa) July 1, 2019
Why would Masabatha sleep with her eyes open?? #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/yPxgr6mBv5— DeedeeBri✨ (@deedeebridgette) July 1, 2019
#LockdownMzansi— A girl is no one (@Nomthandazo____) July 1, 2019
Shiiid masabatha just tilted her head, akafanga😱😳 pic.twitter.com/NvJY2AV6J1
#Lockdownmzansi I thought she's dead.... 2 minutes later...... Umuntu uyaphila😳 pic.twitter.com/laQ8MZPO6q— WINTER (@Chaser77990545) July 1, 2019
#LockdownMzansi Masabatha iscefe manje. In their right state of minds...is there a church that can do this?? pic.twitter.com/DM3GJjG3Me— DeedeeBri✨ (@deedeebridgette) July 1, 2019
So Masabata is not dead#lockdown #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/2flKfNLmn4— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) July 1, 2019
This masabatha storyline is boring AF 🙄🙄 Wake me up when it's over!! #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/0ZB9jFlPxG— Sphalaphala (@Simangele01) July 1, 2019
#LockdownMzansi I love Lockdown kodwa lendaba ka Masabatha angiyivisisi pic.twitter.com/jTDbjkvxAy— Njomane 💖💕 (@SiphiweMhlong10) July 1, 2019
Honestly speaking the Masebata storyline is and has been boring. I mean the season finale should always be about Monde and the diamonds . #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/W7PucZ9lbM— Sandaa🌸👑 (@Sandaa_N) July 1, 2019
Bathong! Even in death Masabata is dramatic. The way she turned her face, WIN! #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/fgts6mATXv— Dalindyebo Dhlamini (@Malome_Thanos) July 1, 2019
This Masabata drama on #Lockdownmzansi is really scary and has been going on. When do we get to the point where she dies?? pic.twitter.com/kQ8XkbCCp3— Butter Butt 💅🏽 (@kgwerano5) July 1, 2019