Kimora Lee dragged for 'advising' the Kardashians to bully Jordyn Woods

02 July 2019 - 15:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Kimora Lee Simmons found herself in hot water after she told the Kardashians not to let Jordyn Woods disrespect their family.
Image: Instagram/Kimora Lee Simmons

US model Kimora Lee Simmons is the latest person to be ripped to shreds for adding her two cents to the way the Kardashian sisters handled the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating fiasco. 

Kimora, who is the Baby Phat designer and long-time family friend of the Kardashians, was FaceTime'd on the latest episode of KUWTK by the sisters when the matter was still hot and she's come under fire for the advice she offered.

When fans heard what Kimora said to Khloe, they concluded that Kimora was the "reason" or the instigator behind the cyberbullying Jordyn endured.

Here is what Kimora could be heard telling the sisters.

"I just think you guys cannot let people take advantage of you like this," Kimora told the girls.

"Kim has said, Khloe, that you were like trying to take the high road, and you were saying, 'I'm too old for this,' and 'This girl is young', but if you don't protect your family, you don't protect your child, your household, what goes on in your home, what kind of shit are you running? That's your baby daddy, whether you're with him or not. You cannot allow this kind of disrespect."

When Kimora was attacked for what she said, she didn't back down or mince her words.

On Twitter, they still went for her.

