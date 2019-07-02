WATCH | Enhle Mbali reminds Mzansi to mind their own business with Cathy Guetta Insta Live

Mzansi has been waiting with anticipation to see if DJ Black Coffee's wife and actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo would also set the record straight on cheating rumours, which Black Coffee shut down.

And, the video Enhle posted with Cathy Guetta made a statement.

Enhle kept mum as people speculated that her husband was cheating on her with David Guetta's ex-wife Cathy, until Monday afternoon when she posted a video from her Insta Stories archives.

It seems the actress was compelled to say something after fans said her silence encouraged people to cyberbully Cathy and that if the rumours were indeed false then Enhle should say something in Cathy's defence.

This was despite Black Coffee already making it clear that Cathy is just a business partner.