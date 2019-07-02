TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Enhle Mbali reminds Mzansi to mind their own business with Cathy Guetta Insta Live

02 July 2019 - 10:24 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Enhle Mbali and Nkosinathi 'DJ Black Coffee' Maphumulo topped the Twitter trend list after a tweep said their marriage was in trouble.
Mzansi has been waiting with anticipation to see if DJ Black Coffee's wife and actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo would also set the record straight on cheating rumours, which Black Coffee shut down.

And, the video Enhle  posted with Cathy Guetta made a statement.

Enhle kept mum as people speculated that her husband was cheating on her with David Guetta's ex-wife Cathy, until Monday afternoon when she posted a video from her Insta Stories archives.

It seems the actress was compelled to say something after fans said her silence encouraged people to cyberbully Cathy and that if the rumours were indeed false then Enhle should say something in Cathy's defence.

This was despite Black Coffee already making it clear that Cathy is just a business partner.

In the video Enhle posted, she's seen gushing about a kind gesture done by Cathy.

Cathy has a "Wall of Game" in her restaurant where she posts all the people she considers to be on top of their game and last year July, she put Enhle's name there.

Enhle and Cathy can be seen sharing air kisses and exchanged the words "love you!" to each other in the brief video.

Watch the video below.

