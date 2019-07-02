Why do Skeem Saam writers seem to hate Big Boy and Leshole so much?
The first dozen times were funny but now Skeem Saam fans are ready to chuck the show's creators out in the cold, after Big Boy and Leshole were dealt another cruel blow.
It was supposed to be the moment that Big Boy and Leshole's lives finally came right after they moved into their dream home and were the talk of the neighbourhood.
But, like it does so often for the pair, it all went horribly wrong.
They moved into the house only to find that it belonged to someone else, who beat them up in a confrontation over the place.
The men who beat them up were released from police custody and, in the end, Leshole and Big Boy were not only bruised and hurt but also homeless.
But that was nothing like the pain being experienced by fans, who took to social media to vent their frustration at the show's writers for always dealing Leshole and Big Boy a bad hand.
They not only threatened to boycott the show again, but even stage a picket at the show's offices if things did not improve.
They made their feelings known through dozens of memes and messages.
I feel for Big Boy and Leshole I mean they're homeless now😔😔.— 👑 Jaha ra Mutsonga 👑 (@N_Lesley27) July 1, 2019
Why don't we all pitch in and contribute so we can get them a place.
I'll be the treasurer 😁😁#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8fXpFLJ6Ph
Judging by your comments, it seems the time Leshole finishes his aviation studies #SkeemSaam producers will say the school wa actually a Fly By Night school. Hence I quit watching your soapie pic.twitter.com/yMJ5FtCj3a— Gadabi Khanari (@BingiRasKhanari) July 1, 2019
Haven't watched #SkeemSaam in a while. I see not much has changed. BigBoy and Leshole are still the directors' punching bags pic.twitter.com/mwMqL6geJS— NK (@ngwako11) July 1, 2019
So writer made #BigBoy to burn bridges, now they have nowhere to go after that house scandal. You really hate my Leshole and My father in law Bigboy 😭😭😭😭 @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/TIDA2heJmg— #CancerSurvivor💛 (@nomsachingowe) July 1, 2019
Let me know when they have a better script for Leshole and Bigboy in the meantime #SkeemSaam can miss me... pic.twitter.com/LurOhZ3uTA— Diana not Diane (@dianawashe) July 1, 2019
I think Leshole and Big Boy need a Sangoma, ayikho lento🙌🏽such bad luck #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uzAnCNtsHm— Kamo (@NathanMolefe) July 1, 2019
I'm not watching #SkeemSaam today until Big Boy and Leshole live life they work hard for pic.twitter.com/yJ3bSwNYbc— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) July 1, 2019
