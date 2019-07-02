TshisaLIVE

Why do Skeem Saam writers seem to hate Big Boy and Leshole so much?

02 July 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
'Skeem Saam's' Leshole and Big Boy are everyone's fave father and son duo.
'Skeem Saam's' Leshole and Big Boy are everyone's fave father and son duo.
The first dozen times were funny but now Skeem Saam fans are ready to chuck the show's creators out in the cold, after Big Boy and Leshole were dealt another cruel blow.

It was supposed to be the moment that Big Boy and Leshole's lives finally came right after they moved into their dream home and were the talk of the neighbourhood.

But, like it does so often for the pair, it all went horribly wrong.

They moved into the house only to find that it belonged to someone else, who beat them up in a confrontation over the place.

The men who beat them up were released from police custody and, in the end, Leshole and Big Boy were not only bruised and hurt but also homeless.

But that was nothing like the pain being experienced by fans, who took to social media to vent their frustration at the show's writers for always dealing Leshole and Big Boy a bad hand.

They not only threatened to boycott the show again, but even stage a picket at the show's offices if things did not improve.

They made their feelings known through dozens of memes and messages.


