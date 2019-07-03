IN MEMES | With a mom like that it's no wonder Lerato went searching for her dad!
Viewers of Utatakho finally understood the need for Lerato to find her biological father after they met her "savage" mother on the show, and even they felt that Lerato needed a parent who at least cared enough to show her love.
Lerato asked Utatakho to help her locate her biological father after she found out through the grapevine that the man she thought was her father was actually her stepfather. More than a decade ago Lerato attempted to have the conversation about her father with her mother, who told her to mind her business and never gave her an answer.
When confronted by the Utatakho team, Lerato's mother finally spilled the beans. It was her brutal honesty and blatant disregard for other people's feelings (including her daughter's) that left Twitter shook.
Tweeps agreed after hearing Lerato's mother speak that Lerato had never received motherly love, hence her search for her father. They weren't surprised either, because mamazala clearly didn't care about anybody but herself.
She revealed that Lerato's stepfather died, thinking Lerato was his and that she two-timed two of her former friends. No matter how they looked at the matter, Lerato's mother's savagery remained unmatched.
They had the memes.
Normal mothers don’t behave like this😓😓🤦🏽♂️ #utatakho pic.twitter.com/blGvJPamaR— nhlanhla gift (@da_nhla) July 2, 2019
Lo gogo I Stan she is boss shem”Sho mfowethu”#utatakho pic.twitter.com/bAmKSB3sWL— Bridge (@Bridge40321333) July 2, 2019
#Utatakho Lerato's mom deserve an award @ the next #Safta.— ludwick_m (@planetludwick) July 2, 2019
Ke go shale ka morago, ke duletxe gore, kea go rata, kea go rata. pic.twitter.com/Xt69l0eyXp
#utatakho Shows ukuthi Cheating has been there Jub Jub will not stop it #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/EWtYpktiXI— ⚽A Guy From Next Door⚽ (@sjmofokeng12) July 2, 2019
Ayyy guys ukhona shem lomama #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/8jgxckq9RI— Nozi Gumede 22 (@Nozibus50874801) July 2, 2019
No fucks given by ugogo😂😂athi “ngi nje” 🙆🏾♀️cishe ngafa ngokuhleka😂😂🤦🏻♀️ #utatakho pic.twitter.com/zhrYuHw4vU— ChezBabe💕 (@chez_teddy) July 2, 2019
Magogo is gangster.”mfethu”.#Utatakho pic.twitter.com/6qIM3kV8Q7— Daphney Ndaba (@Daphneymanoko) July 2, 2019
After watching #Utatakho I can say ubufebe is no new phenomenon I won't be surprised if these Gogos didn't insert tomato sauce down there to win the white sheet test on their wedding night 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rrWboTkU0Z— 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝕁𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕒™ 🇿🇦 🇳🇦 🇱🇸 (@TheJuntaHimself) July 2, 2019
...did she just say Mfethu 😂 #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/W3dQ4b45zB— 🌸FlyHighMomAngel🌸 (@ref_xoxo) July 2, 2019
Yho logogo Aden athi “ndinje” yho I was never ready 😱#Utatakho pic.twitter.com/lasyZs6iXp— Awonke Runu (@WowoRunu) July 2, 2019