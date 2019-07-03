Is marriage out of the question for Cassper?: 'It might just be the trickiest thing ever'

Cassper Nyovest has spoken before about the possibility of him getting married and having kids, but it seems those plans may be on ice at the moment.

The rapper, who has dated Boity Thulo and Amanda du-Pont in the past, joined a conversation about marriage on Twitter this week and shared his thoughts on the matter.

He claimed that getting married in 2019 may just be the "trickiest thing" to do.

"Getting married in this day and age might just be the trickiest thing ever. It's just not looking good. Tricky times."