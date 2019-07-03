TshisaLIVE

Is marriage out of the question for Cassper?: 'It might just be the trickiest thing ever'

03 July 2019 - 15:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest is not sold on the idea of marriage.
Cassper Nyovest is not sold on the idea of marriage.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has spoken before about the possibility of him getting married and having kids, but it seems those plans may be on ice at the moment.

The rapper, who has dated Boity Thulo and Amanda du-Pont in the past, joined a conversation about marriage on Twitter this week and shared his thoughts on the matter.

He claimed that getting married in 2019 may just be the "trickiest thing" to do.

"Getting married in this day and age might just be the trickiest thing ever. It's just not looking good. Tricky times."

While Cassper didn't elaborate on his stance, he sparked a massive debate in the comments section of the post, with some claiming he was wrong and others agreeing with him.

Cassper was rumoured to be getting married late last year after a source told Isolezwe that the star had paid lobola for his rumoured girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi. 

Those rumours turned out to be fake but Cassper has previously said that he sees marriage and kids in his future.

"I’m 27, bro. I'm very very very young. I still have to travel the world and tell our stories. I have to get married and start a family. Make a movie about how we changed the face of African hip-hop forever. Give lectures at schools. Build a school. I have gang things to do basically," he said in response to the question last year of what he still wanted to accomplish in life.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cassper Nyovest is not done flexing fam - 'I'm the hottest in the game right now'

A video of Cassper Nyoves calling himself the 'hottest in the industry' has gone viral.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper: I don’t care what the haters say, I’m proud of Nadia and her album

Cassper believes Nadia's album is 'special'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper Nyovest: My reality wasn't always exciting but I believed in myself

Cassper is living his dream life and the money bags keep coming
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Enhle Mbali reminds Mzansi to mind their own business with Cathy Guetta ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ! TshisaLIVE
  3. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Black Coffee responds to cheating rumours: Cathy Guetta is a business partner TshisaLIVE
  5. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X