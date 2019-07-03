Is marriage out of the question for Cassper?: 'It might just be the trickiest thing ever'
Cassper Nyovest has spoken before about the possibility of him getting married and having kids, but it seems those plans may be on ice at the moment.
The rapper, who has dated Boity Thulo and Amanda du-Pont in the past, joined a conversation about marriage on Twitter this week and shared his thoughts on the matter.
He claimed that getting married in 2019 may just be the "trickiest thing" to do.
"Getting married in this day and age might just be the trickiest thing ever. It's just not looking good. Tricky times."
While Cassper didn't elaborate on his stance, he sparked a massive debate in the comments section of the post, with some claiming he was wrong and others agreeing with him.
Cassper was rumoured to be getting married late last year after a source told Isolezwe that the star had paid lobola for his rumoured girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi.
Those rumours turned out to be fake but Cassper has previously said that he sees marriage and kids in his future.
"I’m 27, bro. I'm very very very young. I still have to travel the world and tell our stories. I have to get married and start a family. Make a movie about how we changed the face of African hip-hop forever. Give lectures at schools. Build a school. I have gang things to do basically," he said in response to the question last year of what he still wanted to accomplish in life.