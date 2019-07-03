TshisaLIVE

Mohale on adopting with Somizi: I still want a biological child

03 July 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mohale and Somizi are getting married later this year.
Image: Via Instagram

As Mohale and Somizi prepare to tie the knot later this year, they are already thinking of the little family they will have, with Mohale revealing that he would like to have his own biological child.

Mohale took to Instagram this week to answer fans' questions, among which was whether he would ever adopt.

He said he would like to adopt, but also have a biological child.

"We will adopt, yes. But I want a biological child, which I will make. Don't ask me how," he said. 

Somizi has a biological daughter with former Generations actress Palesa Madisakwane.

In an interview on Metro FM's breakfast show with DJ Fresh in 2017, Somizi said he would love to have another child through a surrogate mother.

"I still want to have another child. (The decision comes) out of me being selfless because my partner doesn't have a child and he wants a child," Somizi revealed at the time.

The pair met at a book signing for Somizi's best-selling memoir, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit, in June 2017.

MORE

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
