OPINION | The colourism conversation is long over-due but...

We’ve placed the colourism debate on the back burner for a while now… and shame the reasons are mostly valid.

I mean, we have poverty, economic freedom, femicide, racism and many other things that seemed to demand our immediate attention as black people more than addressing what benefits light complexion blacks get as compared to dark complexion blacks.

However, it has become increasingly necessary to have this conversation; the time has come to talk about colourism and its impact on the black community.

This conversation is not comfortable mostly because it feels like it’s a waste of time and is hugely anti-black development. Black people have fought each other (both physically and mentally) for so long and by now we know that “black on black” fighting only serves to take us back.

We are also aware that the enemy is happy for us to squabble amongst ourselves while they steal our resources and profit off of our identity crises. Which makes it really hard to pay attention to how much more yellow bones (forgive me if this word offends you) get ahead compared to their dark skinned counterparts.

Last week when popular celebrities and influencers Pearl Thusi and Bonnie Mbuli exchanged heated words over colourism, they ignited a debate on social media that highlighted how urgent this matter had become.

Pearl, who is entitled to her truth whether we agree or not, shared that as a light skinned black woman she’s lost a lot of acting gigs on account of not being dark enough. She vented her frustrations over the assumptions that her skin complexion gets her “everything” she wants as opposed to working hard. She wanted to let the world know that the “said” privilege of yellow bones wasn’t the reason she got to where she is.

And, that’s where the problem began… because according to the women on the other end of the brown skin shade spectrum, Pearl’s claims had no leg to stand on. Because apparently, yellow bones have apparently always had it easy.

Bonnie Mbuli raised many valid points in her rebuttal to Pearl’s views and added that for every limitation Pearl thinks she has, dark skinned black women have it ten times worse. It isn’t a lie.

Thanks to colonialism and the “superiority” afforded to white people, lighter people by default are accepted more and associated with “all things white”.

I could give a lot of examples but the best place would be to start with the dictionary definitions of the words black (and in turn dark) and white (in turn light). The lighter or close to white you are, the more you are given the benefit of the doubt.

Since you are ‘so to say’ the next great thing after white, you may have white like qualities like intelligence, capability and beauty. All the qualities black people have to prove to possess time and time again.