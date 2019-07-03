TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi’s five big wins of 2019, and it’s not even over yet

03 July 2019 - 14:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Sho Madjozi is bagging awards and endorsements all over the place.
Sho Madjozi is bagging awards and endorsements all over the place.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Sho Madjozi is hot property right now and we are here for it.

The rapper first caught our attention after collaborating with Okmalumkoolkat, and won our hearts with the release of her smash hit, Dumi Hi Phone.

This year, mind you, it's not even over. She's been securing bags and making headlines for all the right reasons.

Here are five of Sho Madjozi's big wins thus far:

Vogue

The Huku hitmaker kickstarted this year with a nod from Vogue. It selected her for its Vogue World 100,  a list of people in music, television and fashion who are radically reimagining the landscapes of fashion and culture globally.

5 reasons why Sho Madjozi on Vogue 100 list is a pretty damn big deal!

The mag was stanning HARD on our queen and wrote a glowing review of her talents in a feature.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Sama25

Not long after that, she bagged four nominations – Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano Album for Limpopo Champions League and Music Video of the Year for Huku – at the Sama25. She won two. 

Sho Madjozi makes her mark at #SAMA25

There's no stopping Sho.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Fashion collabo

Her bold, colourful and eclectic style saw her break boundaries and inspire creativity with her unique Sho Madjozi Collection with Edgars.

SOCIALS | Edgars brings the heat for winter collection showpiece

With its parent company recently thrown another lifeline, the ball is now in Edgars' court to up its game.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

BET award

And not to forget that the good sis recently put SA on the map again when she bagged the BET Best New International Act at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles last week.

WATCH | Alilili! Sho Madjozi gets colourful welcome from the BET Awards

Sho Madjozi got a welcome back home party that is fit for the Tsonga queen that she is!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Forbes under 30

Madjozi was also among the top 30 in the Creatives category of Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list and bagged a grand endorsement deal with Brand South Africa as the Play Your Part SA ambassador.

Sis keeps winning!

MORE

SA rappers headlining Rocking the Daisies 2019

The SA rappers to headline the show include Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Sho Madjozi and songstress Shekhinah.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Minnie Dlamini, Sho Madjozi & Boity Thulo: These celebs are winning and we're here for it!

Minnie Dlamini announced the launch of her skincare range, Boity Thulo bought herself some new wheels and Sho Madjozi won best international act at ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

EFF to Sho Madjozi after BET win: 'You are a symbol of black youth power'

The EFF joined scores of South Africans who congratulated musician Sho Madjozi on her BET win, dubbing her a symbol of artistic excellence and an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Enhle Mbali reminds Mzansi to mind their own business with Cathy Guetta ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Redi Tlhabi denies she's the reason step-daughter Lesego 'Coconut Kelz' is a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Black Coffee responds to cheating rumours: Cathy Guetta is a business partner TshisaLIVE
  5. In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X