Sho Madjozi’s five big wins of 2019, and it’s not even over yet
Sho Madjozi is hot property right now and we are here for it.
The rapper first caught our attention after collaborating with Okmalumkoolkat, and won our hearts with the release of her smash hit, Dumi Hi Phone.
This year, mind you, it's not even over. She's been securing bags and making headlines for all the right reasons.
Here are five of Sho Madjozi's big wins thus far:
Vogue
The Huku hitmaker kickstarted this year with a nod from Vogue. It selected her for its Vogue World 100, a list of people in music, television and fashion who are radically reimagining the landscapes of fashion and culture globally.
Sama25
Not long after that, she bagged four nominations – Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano Album for Limpopo Champions League and Music Video of the Year for Huku – at the Sama25. She won two.
Fashion collabo
Her bold, colourful and eclectic style saw her break boundaries and inspire creativity with her unique Sho Madjozi Collection with Edgars.
BET award
And not to forget that the good sis recently put SA on the map again when she bagged the BET Best New International Act at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles last week.
Forbes under 30
Madjozi was also among the top 30 in the Creatives category of Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list and bagged a grand endorsement deal with Brand South Africa as the Play Your Part SA ambassador.
Brand South Africa is proud to onboard @ShoMadjozi as an official @PlayYourPartSA ambassador. Thank you for your commitment to the Nation Brand and for taking African music and heritage with you wherever you go. #PlayYourPart #BETAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/nxKrK8ps6v— Brand South Africa (@Brand_SA) July 1, 2019
Sis keeps winning!