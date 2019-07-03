Sho Madjozi’s five big wins of 2019, and it’s not even over yet

Sho Madjozi is hot property right now and we are here for it.

The rapper first caught our attention after collaborating with Okmalumkoolkat, and won our hearts with the release of her smash hit, Dumi Hi Phone.

This year, mind you, it's not even over. She's been securing bags and making headlines for all the right reasons.

Here are five of Sho Madjozi's big wins thus far:

Vogue

The Huku hitmaker kickstarted this year with a nod from Vogue. It selected her for its Vogue World 100, a list of people in music, television and fashion who are radically reimagining the landscapes of fashion and culture globally.