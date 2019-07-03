The 411: Here's why DJ Zinhle topped the trends list last night!

DJ Zinhle found herself on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday night. Initially the most confusing trend, it later turned out to be a typical "no chill in Mzansi" moment, and we have the 411.

Before Zinhle made it on to the top 10 trends, it was hard to pin down one particular reason why she was trending. After all, she is DJ Zinhle and it doesn't take much to get people talking about her.

About two hours went by, during which most of the tweets were made up of people asking, "Why the hell is Zinhle trending".

We were all just there on the TL like: