DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break it

As fans continue to demand the return of DJ Fresh to his Metro FM morning show, he has warned fans that there may not be a resolution to the deadlock between him and the station’s bosses.

It has been three weeks since Fresh was taken off air, after a complaint was reportedly laid against him with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission for allegedly using "foul" language on air.

Concerned fans have been calling for his return on social media, under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh.

While Fresh has occasionally responded to the calls with cryptic posts that seemed to suggest he may not return, he took to Twitter on Wednesday to address them.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fresh thanked fans for their support and apologised for the "wall of silence" around his possible return.

"I need to apologise for the wall of silence. It’s been three weeks of not knowing what the heck is going on. It has been as frustrating for you as it has been for me.

“Truth be told, one of the main reasons there has been such a massive silence is because we had an impasse with the corporation. At this stage, I can’t even tell you whether this impasse is breakable.”

He thanked everyone who has supported him throughout his career and promised to spill tea soon.

“You deserve better than this silence and I’ll break it. Watch this space."