IN MEMES | K.O revealed some sad truths on #BehindTheStory

Even though rapper K.O is synonymous with being humble and soft spoken – unless he's spitting mean bars – he's been painted as the "devil" on several occasions during his career and fans were left hurt after he reflected on them.

The rapper sat down for an in-depth interview with Pearl Thusi on BET's Behind The Story, during which he broke down the real situations behind the stories that made headlines.

K.O held nothing back when he spoke about ruined friendships, the demise of his record label, Cash Time, the internal fights with his artists turned friends, and how he's been broke, financially and mentally, due to some of these issues.

Unlike many of Pearl's previous guests, the Skhanda Love hitmaker didn't evade questions or give vague answers when asked hard questions. Instead, he was honest in sharing his versions of events and didn't hide his emotions.

Fans were even more impressed by how K.O wasn't willing to trash talk the people he's "disagreed" with in the past, and still asked people to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Those who had painted him as "evil" without knowing the "full" story felt so bad they shared memes to express their regret.