It took Nadia Nakai 8 years to give Mzansi an album but she wouldn't change a thing!

Nadia Nakai's debut album has solidified her space as one of the best rappers in Mzansi and the praises she's received resulted in a trip down memory lane about the eight-year journey that led to this moment.

The rapper, whose album Naked, has been enjoying general praise from Mzansi and Africa, took to social media to look back on the journey she went through and how despite the doubts she had, she thinks she put out the best album.

She remembered her first ever single, on which she worked with Kid X and DJ Capital.

"I remember my first single featured Kid X and DJ Capital called Money. I couldn’t believe I was able to even get them on a song with me. Especially since I had literally just started. Now I just released my debut album eight years later!

"I’m so happy I trusted my journey and took the time to grow into myself and work on my music. I’ve been moving at my own pace and the love I’ve been receiving is overwhelming," she said.