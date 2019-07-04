TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | 911 call from Nipsey Hussle's shooting will send shivers down your spine

04 July 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles in March.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / AFP

A frantic call to emergency services allegedly just moments after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead outside his sports store in March, has surfaced online this week.

The call was shared by TMZ this week and features an unidentified woman screaming for for an "ambulance ASAP".

She is also heard pleading with the operator for emergency services to "please hurry up!".

"Somebody's on the ground!" she is also heard saying in response to a question of what happened.

The operator promises to send someone as the line cuts and operators try to get hold of the woman again.

Nipsey was gunned down in March outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, allegedly by Eric Holder.

Eric has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to Vulture, Eric appeared before a grand jury where the district attorney's office presented evidence against him.

The grand jury returned a six-count indictment and charged Eric with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He once again pleaded not guilty.

