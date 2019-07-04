LISTEN | 911 call from Nipsey Hussle's shooting will send shivers down your spine

A frantic call to emergency services allegedly just moments after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead outside his sports store in March, has surfaced online this week.

The call was shared by TMZ this week and features an unidentified woman screaming for for an "ambulance ASAP".

She is also heard pleading with the operator for emergency services to "please hurry up!".

"Somebody's on the ground!" she is also heard saying in response to a question of what happened.

The operator promises to send someone as the line cuts and operators try to get hold of the woman again.

