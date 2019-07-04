TshisaLIVE

'Papa Penny Ahee' season 3 is over & he's grateful for the support

04 July 2019 - 14:59 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Musician Penny Penny is determined to see all his dreams come to life.
Musician Penny Penny is determined to see all his dreams come to life.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave

Papa Penny has served Mzansi with fire Engrish phrases and memorable entertainment moments, but has equally left fans cringing during season 3 of his reality show. Yet the Tsonga icon is grateful for all of it.

Taking to Instagram after what has been an eventful season that has received mixed reactions, Papa Penny thanked his family, friends and fans for tuning in to watch the show.

He added that due to the overwhelming support, there's a season four to look forward to!

"Tonight was the last episode of season three but don't think that I am going away from you. Season four is coming. Everything is ahee! Everything is halala! Watch the final episode today and see that who I am is ahee!"

In a previous interview with TshisaLIVE Papa Penny said his reality show would continue as long as the fans continued to support. He explained that his life will never be boring, so there would always be content.

"As long as people love and support Penny Penny then I will always be there. The show will also always be there if Mzansi sees that people watch. My life is ahee and there's so much people can learn from my life and see how I enjoy my life and deal with everything I face," he said.

View this post on Instagram

#ahee today is the final episode session 3

A post shared by papa penny penny (@penny_penny_shaka_bundu) on

Meanwhile fans of the show were already going through withdrawal on the TL.

How will Wednesdays be without Papa Penny and his "Ahee" English vele? 

See some of their reactions below.

MORE

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break it

Fresh has warned that the deadlock between him and management may not be broken
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

It took Nadia Nakai 8 years to give Mzansi an album but she wouldn't change a thing!

Nadia thanked herself for keeping her head down and moving at her own pace!
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Lebo M dishes the deets on his The Lion King track with Beyoncé

Lebo M reveals that the upcoming Lion King film will also feature a version of his hit song 'He Lives In You' entirely in Xhosa
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Nkanyiso Bhengu on his national obesity campaign: I don't want to die

Nkanyiso is ready to walk and hlasela his mafutha
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Enhle Mbali reminds Mzansi to mind their own business with Cathy Guetta ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ! TshisaLIVE
  3. The 411: Here's why DJ Zinhle topped the trends list last night! TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Fresh’s cryptic posts spark fresh fears he won’t return to radio TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | A fan flexing to Cassper's song while being chased by a dog goes viral TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
X