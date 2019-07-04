'Papa Penny Ahee' season 3 is over & he's grateful for the support

Papa Penny has served Mzansi with fire Engrish phrases and memorable entertainment moments, but has equally left fans cringing during season 3 of his reality show. Yet the Tsonga icon is grateful for all of it.

Taking to Instagram after what has been an eventful season that has received mixed reactions, Papa Penny thanked his family, friends and fans for tuning in to watch the show.

He added that due to the overwhelming support, there's a season four to look forward to!

"Tonight was the last episode of season three but don't think that I am going away from you. Season four is coming. Everything is ahee! Everything is halala! Watch the final episode today and see that who I am is ahee!"

In a previous interview with TshisaLIVE Papa Penny said his reality show would continue as long as the fans continued to support. He explained that his life will never be boring, so there would always be content.

"As long as people love and support Penny Penny then I will always be there. The show will also always be there if Mzansi sees that people watch. My life is ahee and there's so much people can learn from my life and see how I enjoy my life and deal with everything I face," he said.