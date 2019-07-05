Afrikaans artists to hold concert paying tribute to Steve Hofmeyr
Organiser have stood by their decision to honour Steve, despite backlash and several boycotts against him.
Several Afrikaans musicians have thrown their weight behind a concert that will pay tribute to Steve Hofmeyr set for September, with organisers saying they would not let politics or controversy stop them from celebrating him.
The Dankie Steve- Koncert, to be held at the Amfi Restaurant at Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on September 5, is being organised by the Federasie vir Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge (FAK), an Afrikaans language and cultural organisation.
The night will be in celebration of Steve's 30-year music career, and will feature Steve and other artists: Demi Lee Moore, Jak de Priester, Monique Steyn, Pieter Smith and Dewald Wasserfall.
Steve's controversial views on apartheid and his recent challenge of Zindzi Mandela and Phumzile Van Damme have seen fresh boycotts of the star in recent weeks.
In a tweet last month, Steve wrote: “Dear Phumzile van Damme and Zindzi Mandela, I’m a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives and land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it.”
The ANC opened a charge of crimen injuria against Steve over the remarks, alleging they were “racist and inhumane rants on social media which smacks of barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity”.
North-West University in Potchefstroom cancelled the star's performance at one of its residences over his outbursts.
In a statement to Pretoria East Rekord, Dankie Steve- Koncert organisers said they would not let politics halt Steve's performance at their show.
They added that "an artist's personal viewpoint that may be experienced by some as controversial is not a reason not to acknowledge and thank him for what it is all about".
"It would be a pity if individuals and organisations' prescriptive political agendas are the reason why the FAK should not give Steve recognition for his work in support of Afrikaans music over decades. Steve is a giant in the Afrikaans music industry and, with good reason, one of the most popular Afrikaans singers to date," FAK's managing director Dr Danie Langer said.