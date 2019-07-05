Afrikaans artists to hold concert paying tribute to Steve Hofmeyr

Several Afrikaans musicians have thrown their weight behind a concert that will pay tribute to Steve Hofmeyr set for September, with organisers saying they would not let politics or controversy stop them from celebrating him.

The Dankie Steve- Koncert, to be held at the Amfi Restaurant at Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on September 5, is being organised by the Federasie vir Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge (FAK), an Afrikaans language and cultural organisation.

The night will be in celebration of Steve's 30-year music career, and will feature Steve and other artists: Demi Lee Moore, Jak de Priester, Monique Steyn, Pieter Smith and Dewald Wasserfall.

Steve's controversial views on apartheid and his recent challenge of Zindzi Mandela and Phumzile Van Damme have seen fresh boycotts of the star in recent weeks.

In a tweet last month, Steve wrote: “Dear Phumzile van Damme and Zindzi Mandela, I’m a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives and land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it.”