I have the right to determine what to do with the house, says 'Kukithi La' dreamer
Papazi is going through the most at the moment and claims her aunt is out to get her, after kicking her out of the family home and selling it without her consent.
Papazi went to Moja Love's hit reality show, Kukithi La, to complain about her aunt and try to find a resolution.
She claimed her aunt had no right to sell the house without her permission and, because she is one of the owners of the house, she should be allowed to stay.
But aunty was not ready to go without a fight.
She claimed she dreamed about the house and believed it was her right to determine who lived there and what they did with the place.
On top of it, Ma was spilling tea harder than Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry and soon everyone knew the family's business.
Fans were shocked by the revelations. They also called BS on Ma's "dreams" and believed she was out to con Papazi.
They made their frustrations known with memes and messages on Twitter.
Imagine the other one says everything was revealed on her dreams... That bull #kukithila pic.twitter.com/plgPCnLnq8— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 4, 2019
She's the Agrizzi of the family #KukithiLa @MojaLoveTv https://t.co/RMkMNKV6DL pic.twitter.com/t68Ff1HBj2— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 4, 2019
So even if you know you were adopted you also fight for the house when you grow older? #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/HvEad3fxv8— Landless_African_Citizen (@Kosabo_Eze) July 4, 2019
So manje they going back to when they were kids ukuthi omunye was given money to spend at school #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/GorardGnSy— Luwi (@LuwiOthandiweyo) July 4, 2019
Sonto ugqwirhi,so everyone supposed to believe her dreams based on what? Ukhohlakele lo sies #kukithila— Meza (@Pumpesh10) July 4, 2019
Maigot... This lady is full of kak shem.... #KukithiLa https://t.co/UROcDJeZD5 pic.twitter.com/H4HlgTs2VO— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 4, 2019
#kukithila a title deed registered in multiple people's name is a big problem. Each time one person passes on, the title deed is already out of date. Maybe establish a family trust, and make everyone a beneficiary under the trust.— Similo (@SimiloSilwana) July 4, 2019
#kukithila We all have that one aunt whose just evil and has evil kids to match pic.twitter.com/VrlC13wlpO— NgwanaConstance (@MelisandreMoloi) July 4, 2019
Sonto won't give up that easy,she's going to sell that house ngenkani #kukithila— Meza (@Pumpesh10) July 4, 2019
I think that's a bright idea, otherwise this matter will never be over #KukithiLa @MojaLoveTv https://t.co/RTpLgcbapt pic.twitter.com/iuW5EgjNip— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 4, 2019
Those 4 roomed family houses in Soweto that were built during apartheid cause people so much heartache when family members fight for them. #kukithila— Mboni Mushiana (@mbonii) July 4, 2019
I was revealed in my dreams #Kukithila pic.twitter.com/4HeZbUT3Sz— ProsperQD_ (@prosper_qd) July 4, 2019
The testesteron levels are just too low in this family n dispute, nothing will go right I promise you #kukithila @MojaLoveTv pic.twitter.com/Pl8ZAwhcUC— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 4, 2019