TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans believe MaYeni is Musa Mseleku's 'one true love'!

05 July 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
MaYeni's second big day was also perfect.
MaYeni's second big day was also perfect.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Even though viewers of Uthando Nes'thembu have always split into teams for Musa Mseleku's four wives, MaYeni's two weddings have left them convinced that Musa's "one true love" is his second wife.

Last week saw fans drooling over MaYeni's beautiful white wedding, and her words from that day were still lingerin  in their heads as they watched the traditional wedding. 

The "tell-it-like-it-is" wife said during her vows that, in the beginning, it was meant to be just her and her husband. While the statement left a lot of people catching feelings, others said her words and their history only showed that they were the "meant-to-be" pair.

MaYeni's traditional wedding was even more breathtaking than her white wedding and viewers were truly impressed.

However, it was Musa's love-struck face, his smile and his blushing every time he looked at MaYeni that totally sealed the deal for fans, who believe MaYeni is the one woman Musa truly loves.

They shared the memes.

MORE

US star Chris Walker: I wish I'd given Eddie Zondi a big hug for all he's done for me

Chris Walker said he's been waiting for a chance to honour Eddie for what he did for his career in SA
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Robert Marawa starts his own sports channel and it's already a hit

It seems like Bra Rob was listening when you told him that you wanted him to start his own sports channel.
Sport
2 hours ago

'Papa Penny Ahee' season 3 is over & he's grateful for the support

Word of the season was definitely "Ahee!"
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break it

Fresh has warned that the deadlock between him and management may not be broken
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Enhle Mbali reminds Mzansi to mind their own business with Cathy Guetta ... TshisaLIVE
  2. The 411: Here's why DJ Zinhle topped the trends list last night! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | A fan flexing to Cassper's song while being chased by a dog goes viral TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo got into a flaming twar ... again! TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Uhm ... 'DMF' bachelor says he studied medicine at UJ! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
X