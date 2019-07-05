IN MEMES | Fans believe MaYeni is Musa Mseleku's 'one true love'!

Even though viewers of Uthando Nes'thembu have always split into teams for Musa Mseleku's four wives, MaYeni's two weddings have left them convinced that Musa's "one true love" is his second wife.

Last week saw fans drooling over MaYeni's beautiful white wedding, and her words from that day were still lingerin in their heads as they watched the traditional wedding.

The "tell-it-like-it-is" wife said during her vows that, in the beginning, it was meant to be just her and her husband. While the statement left a lot of people catching feelings, others said her words and their history only showed that they were the "meant-to-be" pair.

MaYeni's traditional wedding was even more breathtaking than her white wedding and viewers were truly impressed.

However, it was Musa's love-struck face, his smile and his blushing every time he looked at MaYeni that totally sealed the deal for fans, who believe MaYeni is the one woman Musa truly loves.

They shared the memes.