Lerato Kganyago's 'is your mother married' clapback left Twitter SHOOK!

05 July 2019 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Lerato Kganyago did not mince her words.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago caused a stir on the TL on Thursday night when she dragged a tweep's mother into her spicy clapback. 

Lerato has made it clear before that if you attack or insult her, she isn't shy to clap back. 

The radio personality was minding her own business on the Twitter streets when a tweep asked her where the ring on her finger was.

"Ring e kae... you are getting old," the tweep said.

But Lerato wasn't here for such and, in a now deleted tweet, clapped back with enough spice to see the tweep run for cover. She asked,  "Is your mother married?", which some fans felt was too harsh.

"You come here, disrespect us and then play the victim? La tsuba! I bother no one, Le skang sukela!" Lerato warned her trolls.

If you ever plan on putting your nose in Lerato's personal business, or you just feel like coming for her on the TL, then, uhm, you better be ready!

