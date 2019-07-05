Lerato Kganyago's 'is your mother married' clapback left Twitter SHOOK!

Lerato Kganyago caused a stir on the TL on Thursday night when she dragged a tweep's mother into her spicy clapback.

Lerato has made it clear before that if you attack or insult her, she isn't shy to clap back.

The radio personality was minding her own business on the Twitter streets when a tweep asked her where the ring on her finger was.

"Ring e kae... you are getting old," the tweep said.