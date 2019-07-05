The Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wedding snaps that everyone is talking about
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas nearly shut down the internet after sharing the first picture from their French wedding on their Instagram accounts.
The couple first tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel after the groom's electric performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
The first ceremony, which was live-streamed by Diplo on Instagram, was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, included a live performance by Dan + Shay, and saw the pair exchange Ring Pops.
But in a second ceremony held recently, the pair were a lot more formal.
In the black-and-white picture posted by Sophie on Instagram, the two are smiling as their guests cheer them on.
"Mr and Mrs Jonas," Turner and Jonas both captioned the stunning photo taken by photographer Corbin Gurkin.
In the picture, the bride is wearing a long-sleeved, white lace gown by Louis Vuitton and the groom is in an all-black Berluti tuxedo.
According Harper's BAZAAR UK, Sophie previously hinted at the possibility of wearing Vuitton at her second wedding.
"I love the way he sees women," she said. "His clothes are like the characters I gravitate towards - warrior women. They are strong and empowering but also beautifully feminine."
Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière also shared a closer look at the wedding dress on his Instagram with the caption, "Absolute beauty, @sophiet."