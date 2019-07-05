The Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wedding snaps that everyone is talking about

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas nearly shut down the internet after sharing the first picture from their French wedding on their Instagram accounts.

The couple first tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel after the groom's electric performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The first ceremony, which was live-streamed by Diplo on Instagram, was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, included a live performance by Dan + Shay, and saw the pair exchange Ring Pops.