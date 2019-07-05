US star Chris Walker: I wish I'd given Eddie Zondi a big hug for all he's done for me

US superstars Chris Walker and Chante Moore will be in SA on Sunday to perform at a concert in tribute to the late Metro FM presenter Eddie Zondi, who died five years ago.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE before he landed in SA, Chris shared his excitement in finally being able to say "thank you" the best way he can to Eddie through a concert filled with music Eddie loved to play.

Chris explained that he had been told about Eddie and how he had helped popularise his (Eddie's) music in SA a while back, but just as he was preparing to come to thank him personally, Eddie had passed away.

"I was sad when I heard he passed away. I was looking forward to meeting him... But he passed and so I wish I had the opportunity to ask him what he heard in my music that made him want to share it with others the way he did. From what I've heard, what he did for me was so significant that without Eddie I wouldn’t be as known as I am in SA.

"If he was still alive, I would tell him how much I am grateful to him. I would have thanked him for taking a chance with me and my music. I would have given him a big hug. This is the only way now that I can show him my gratitude, with this concert," said Chris.